The state-run COVID-19 testing site at the Starlite Center in Brooklyn Park is slated to become the first of three state-run test-to-treat sites in Minnesota, the governor’s office announced June 8.
Once transitioned to a test-to-treat site, anyone can be tested for COVID-19 at no cost, and if positive and determined to be high-risk, receive an antiviral prescription at the same time.
“This test-to-treat is kind of the future of managing this,” Gov. Tim Walz said during a visit to the site June 9.
The site, located at 8085 Brooklyn Blvd., has offered free COVID-19 tests since October 2020.
It will transition to a test-to-treat site on June 10.
The Brooklyn Park testing site has been the busiest state-run testing facility in the state, Walz said.
The program is operating as a partnership between the state and federal government.
“Part of the federal response was to pick a few states who have been innovative in this, been able to deliver on some of these things, and Minnesota was one of those four along with Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York,” Walz said.
“Now, with the advent of the antivirals, in this case Paxlovid, that reduces dramatically after you test positive for COVID, the side effects and some of the symptoms that end up in some cases, leading folks into the hospital.”
At the site, patients who suspect they have COVID will take a rapid test, then wait 15 minutes for test results.
If you meet the criteria to be considered high-risk and test positive, “You will be met by providers who are here to be able to counsel you and decide if it is the right thing for you to be prescribed Paxlovid,” Walz said. “Immediately, your prescription will be called in to either your pharmacy or to the Cub Foods, the Target nearby, or any of the places on public transportation.”
The entire process, from being tested to receiving a Paxlovid prescription, could take less than an hour, Walz said.
The state has asked the Board of Pharmacy to consider allowing for the distribution of medication at testing sites.
“We certainly don’t interfere with their decision-making – we’ve made the ask to them to allow them to administer it right out of this site,” Walz said.
The state has an “ample” supply of Paxlovid, he said.
“We think we have the supply to meet the demand, but again I would encourage Minnesotans, we’re still seeing nationally, we’re still underperforming on vaccinations,” Walz said.
Anyone seeking medication through a test site should be prepared to provide details of their medical history including their current medications.
Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are recommended. Appointments can be set up online at mn.gov/covid19.
Two other test-to-treat sites are planned to open in Duluth and Moorhead.
“Minnesota has been a leader on innovation in COVID-19 testing throughout the pandemic, and this exciting partnership with the federal government is another step to help ensure all Minnesotans can get the COVID-19 testing and care that they need,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a press release.
“Antiviral treatments are a critical piece of our fight against COVID-19 and new community test-to-treat sites will ensure those treatments are more accessible and available statewide. We’re grateful to our federal partners for their continued support of our nation-leading COVID-19 response.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.