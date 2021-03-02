Jennifer DeVries walked into Mary Perrine’s Birch Grove Elementary 5th grade class in 1987 a fresh face, new to Brooklyn Park after spending most of her life in North Dakota.
There was a large group of 5th grade students in the school’s gifted and talented program that year, and all of them landed in Perrine’s classroom.
Perrine and DeVries, who writes under the pseudonym Brenda Lyne, would think back to that classroom years later as they shared a career trajectory familiar to the art-adjacent crowd.
Both wanted to write novels, but needed a square job to pay the bills. One picked teaching, the other picked marketing.
And now, more than 30 years later, both have released their debut novels with City Limits Publishing. Perrine’s book is titled “Hidden,” and DeVries’ is titled “Charlie’s Mirror.”
In the classroom
Perrine, who won Eastern Carver County Teacher of the Year in 2010 and was in the top 10 finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 2011, was in her second year teaching in the Osseo Area School District when a memorable bunch of 5th grade students entered her class.
“They had a massive gifted group coming through Birch Grove and decided to try something different than they’d ever done before, and they put them all in my classroom,” she said. “I don’t know how much you know about gifted kids, but they’re a little bit quirky. They’re kind of odd. And so they asked me, ‘Are you up to the challenge?’ and I’m like, ‘Absolutely.’ And I fell in love with that group, with those kids, and I will never forget that group of kids.”
DeVries, who lived in a duplex near the school, was one of those students. “I had no idea about any of that gifted stuff. I figured I just landed there because that’s where somebody decided I should be,” she said.
Perrine was comparably quirky, and the “Perfect teacher for this group of people,” DeVries said.
“It ended up being a really great place for me, brand new to the school, brand new to the school district. I knew nobody. It just felt like I was embraced and just part of the group immediately upon starting. It was really awesome,” DeVries said.
One of Perrine’s lessons still stands out in DeVries’ mind.
“She told us to write instructions on how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” she said. “And then, she brought in a jar of peanut butter and a jar of jelly and followed the instructions that we wrote down to the letter, as literally as she possibly could. Of course we write them down, like, stick the knife in the peanut butter and then spread it on the bread. Stick the knife in the jelly and spread it on the bread.
“I think this is what I said. And that’s what she did, and it didn’t work the way it was supposed to. ‘No, no, no, that’s not what I meant Mrs. P.’ ‘Well, it may not be what you meant, but it’s what you wrote.’”
Perrine always wanted to write novels, but needed a regular job to pay the bills, hence teaching. However, she told her students about her dream of writing. “I did share with them that that’s what I always wanted to do,” she said. “I told them I had notebooks full of stories that I had written when I was their age.”
While DeVries knew she wanted to be a writer, being in Perrine’s class “Solidified that for me,” she said. “I kind of think the passions of the teacher make their way to their students.”
DeVries moved away the next year and lost touch with her classmates. She graduated from Armstrong High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Writing did not seem like a very practical career choice, so she focused on advertising and copy writing, she said.
She has worked in marketing since graduating.
Perrine spent 36 years as a teacher, teaching in the Osseo Area School District and later in Chaska.
Reuniting
Approximately 10 years ago, one of DeVries classmates set up a Facebook group for Perrine’s 1987-1989 5th grade class.
“Almost everybody joined it,” DeVries said. “We were sharing pictures and we were digging up stuff that we had kept from those years.”
A student reached out to Perrine and asked her to join the group, reconnecting her with DeVries and many other former students.
“I can’t image how you must have felt to know that we had all gotten together and were still talking about you 20 years later,” DeVries said.
“It was great,” Perrine responded. “It was crazy to see that stuff, just the memorabilia you guys had kept and the videos of things we had done were posted up there. There were all kinds of things up there so it was just so much fun.”
Novels
Both Perrine and DeVries decided to follow their dreams of publishing a novel.
Perrine began to purse writing more seriously after she retired from teaching, and began her first novel in 2006.
Titled “Hidden,” the novel describes the trauma of a child who is being abused and spends a lot of time hiding. She asks God to take her father away, and he dies a week later. Later in life, she struggles with the secrets of her past. She fears her own daughter is being abused, and vows to take revenge on the abuser.
“It’s kind of a coming of age (story),” Perrine said. “It really is about the secrets that come out, the secrets that people hold for their whole entire life.”
Perrine’s novel was recently released by City Limits Publishing.
DeVries’ novel, “Charlie’s Mirror,” was partly inspired by her time on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Walking on campus, she was struck by how many generations of students had attended the college, and how much the campus had changed over the years.
The main character, Sara Sullivan, is 35-years-old and scarred by a difficult childhood. After she investigates an abandoned house, she wakes up as a 19-year-old student on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, and the only person who can stop a campus bombing.
The novel was released in December of 2020.
“To be on this journey together, both of us finally, working to make these dreams come true that we’ve had forever, and we’re doing it together, and we’re on the same journey, we’re working with the same publisher, and I just think that’s so cool,” DeVries said.
“We just have these conversations,” Perrine added, “and it’s just so cool to have somebody to bounce ideas off of and throw things around and ask questions, so it’s been really cool.”
