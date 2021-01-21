State funding may help a medical device firm move to Brooklyn Park’s Highway 610 manufacturing corridor, adding up to 136 new jobs to the city in the next five years of its operation.
Juno Pacific, which is currently located in Anoka, is applying for an $800,000 forgivable loan from the Minnesota Investment Fund to assist in the move. The manufacturer is also applying for a job creation fund rebate, which provides financial incentives for companies that create new jobs.
The city functions as a pass-through for the Investment Fund program, creating low-interest or forgivable loans through state funding allocations.
“I think these are just really great programs that help us get really great companies to come here, so I fully support them,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner.
Both programs are performance-dependent. That is, with the Minnesota Investment Fund allocation, the loan is forgivable if the company reaches its promised job creation goals.
The $800,000 loan would be fully forgivable with no interest. However, if Juno Pacific creates fewer jobs than initially promised, a portion of the loan would need to be paid back.
Likewise, the company can receive rebates for each of the jobs it creates and retains with salaries above a given threshold.
After relocating, Juno Pacific expects to create 62 new jobs in the next two years while retaining the 150 jobs that currently exist at its Anoka facility. Within five years, the firm plans to have 136 new jobs at the new facility.
The new headquarters for the company is expected to be constructed at southwest corner of the intersection of Highways 610 and 169.
This site was in part previously owned by MnDOT, and was purchased by the city when it was declared excess right-of-way. It was later sold to Reload Investments, LLC, with a development agreement that restricts future land usage, according to Kim Berggren, director of community development. This new medical building would meet the requirements of the city’s development agreement for the site, she said.
The company expects to invest approximately $40 million in its new headquarters. The funds will in part be used to purchase machinery and equipment needed to increase capacity, thereby increasing job offerings.
According to Juno, without financial assistance from the state, the company would likely expand its operations in California.
The city has recently used state Investment Fund dollars to help finance projects with Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Biomerics. Takeda’s facility is also in the Highway 610 corridor, between Highway 169 and West Broadway Avenue, south of Highway 610.
Wages for Juno’s workers start at approximately $15 per hour, and reach as high as $35 to $40 per hour for skilled laborers. Professional staff or engineering staff can have higher pay rates, said Peter Herman, president of Juno.
“I’m really happy to hear that you want guys want to locate here in Brooklyn Park,” Councilmember Susan Pha said. “I’m glad to hear that your pay range is up there.”
While both Councilmembers Lisa Jacobson and Boyd Morson asked that Juno make it a priority to hire Brooklyn Park residents, Herman said that the company cannot control who applies for its jobs. However, the company considered moving to the city due to the available skilled and professional labor pool, Herman said.
Juno Pacific is subsidiary of the Cretex Medical group.
