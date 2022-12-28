FW29NWnursing.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

St. Therese nurse Dorothy Onyango helps resident Ken Turnquist apply eye drops. This year, St. Therese hosted nursing students from Rasmussen University for clinical rotations at all three of its senior living facilities.

A reinvigorated partnership between St. Therese Senior Living and Rasmussen University aims to help address nursing shortages in geriatric care.

For the first time this year, St. Therese hosted nursing students for clinic rotations at all three of its senior living facilities.

FW29NWnursing2.jpg

Cecilia Nimene, a nurse at St. Therese Senior Living, hands resident Marcella Branch her medication.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments