A reinvigorated partnership between St. Therese Senior Living and Rasmussen University aims to help address nursing shortages in geriatric care.
For the first time this year, St. Therese hosted nursing students for clinic rotations at all three of its senior living facilities.
Through the partnership, 24 students attending Rasmussen’s Registered Nursing program at campuses in Bloomington, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, and Woodbury, spent one day a week between Oct. 17 and Dec. 2 at St. Therese facilities in Brooklyn Park, New Hope and Woodbury.
While on-site, students interacted with and treated St. Therese patients under the supervision of a Rasmussen professor.
According to Lisa Kalla, COO at St. Therese, similar partnerships with outside organizations stalled early in the COVID-19 outbreaks.
“When restrictions lifted, we strengthened our partnership with Rasmussen to add more rotations, more facilities within St. Therese and more student contact in a variety of ways to include meeting with new students, mentoring students through our preceptorship program and providing career opportunities to the graduating students,” Kalla said.
Shelley Rayborn, dean of nursing with Rasmussen, said both organizations recognized a benefit to expanding their partnership.
“Both institutions started to recognize that there’s been these limitations for being able to accept students, and then they’re noticing that they’re having shortages in staffing, and we’re having shortages in staffing,” Rayborn said. “What we’re looking to do is make sure that more students have clinical opportunities and exposure to the unique needs of the senior population and have the opportunity to see nursing from a case management perspective.”
In a senior living facility, students have the unique opportunity to sit in on “care conferences determining client future care needs,” Rayborn said.
Seniors living at St. Therese “experience additional care and oversight from the students,” Kalla said. “They have to opportunity to have students take an additional look at their circumstances and plan of care and add insight into care delivery.”
The experience also gives students a chance to “grow with the complex needs of our seniors, help the students understand the need to include the resident in the planning of their care, respect the rights of our residents to choose the type of care they wish to receive, (and) understand (their) psychosocial needs,” Kalla said.
Seniors at St. Therese “love seeing the students come in,” and “love being part of shaping the future nurses,” according to Kalla.
“The experience of the students is very warm, very welcoming. And these students have had the opportunity to see patient care from a complete and holistic perspective which you don’t always get to see,” Rayborn said.
The partnership also offers students exposure to a different healthcare experience than they may have found in an acute care setting such as a hospital.
Many students already serve in healthcare roles in other care settings while in school, Rayborn said.
“We are still working to shift the overall student perspective on long-term care for older adults,” Rayborn said. “They start to develop this belief that they already know all they need to know about working in this type of setting. However, I think we could do better in academia to frame learning in these types of settings to show that gerontological care is really so unique and it is truly a nursing specialty. Caring for older adults in this type of setting like St. Therese requires one to use all so much of their nursing skills.”
Both institutions plan to continue the partnership into the future.
While St. Therese has relationships with other schools, the partnership between Rasmussen and St. Therese is “much more robust” than others, Kalla said.
“Ultimately, we’re looking at opportunities from both ends to really fulfill the needs of the site, to make sure that we are still able to deliver quality education to students and then again deliver quality nurses into the clinical facility,” Rayborn said.
