The Brooklyn Park City Council approved its Elected Officials Code of Conduct policy after a contentious discussion on Oct. 24.

The code was approved in a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Boyd Morson casting the lone dissenting vote.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments