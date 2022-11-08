The Brooklyn Park City Council approved its Elected Officials Code of Conduct policy after a contentious discussion on Oct. 24.
The code was approved in a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Boyd Morson casting the lone dissenting vote.
In spring of 2022, Morson was censured by the council using the process outlined in the Code of Conduct after he was accused by a female city staff member of unwanted touching and attempted intimidation.
Morson said there was no urgency for the council to reapprove the code, and he did not understand why the policy was brought forward on the council’s agenda.
Jay Stroebel, city manager, said the code has typically been reapproved by the council at the start of each year, but that the council had postponed this year’s approval until the body had met and given feedback during the council’s retreat.
“We have two weeks left to go before an election,” Morson said. “A new council, a new mayor will be taking place. Why is this a relevant issue when we have all of these complaints and concerns of all these residents?”
The policy does not offer any way for the council to hold the city manager, city attorney, or other city staff accountable, and those accused cannot adequately defend themselves under the policy, Morson said.
“It doesn’t provide for an oversight board, that in the event somebody is reprimanded, it doesn’t provide a recourse for any councilmember today or tomorrow in the future to appeal to some type of board to dispute what could have been a staged process,” he said.
Morson said he had heard that Councilmember Susan Pha and Mayor Lisa Jacobson had pushed for the code to be included on the agenda. “They want to find a way to reprimand us, ourselves, and I find that totally not necessary, shameful, and something that we don’t need in this process right now,” he said.
The policy, he commented, does not allow for residents to hold sitting members of the council accountable if they feel they have been wronged.
“I find this very elementary unless there’s some backdoor processing that’s going on, because I don’t think we need to deal with this right now,” he added.
Jacobson said the policy dictates how councilmembers ought to act amongst themselves.
“There is no underlying reason or backdoor whatever, something going on,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said. “This is relevant. This is absolutely relevant to the work that we do here, that our residents are watching what we do and say to each other, about each other.”
The council has the power to reprimand the city manager at any time, and the residents hold the council accountable at the ballot box, she said.
Without naming Morson, she referred back to his censure and said he continues to violate the Code of Conduct.
“In that censure we stated that they must treat us professionally, city staff and council colleagues, and no longer be threatening, and abusive, and disparaging on social media, in emails,” Jacobson said.
“And yet those actions by that individual continue to this day – to today. Yet we can’t as a body to anything about it. We want to talk about alarming and concerning? That’s alarming and concerning to me.”
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said the council can “walk and chew gum at the same time,” and deal with both resident and internal issues.
“Frankly, I’m appalled at some of the email exchanges I’ve seen and how our city staff, some of our city staff members are addressed,” Russell said. “There’s no place for that. And even some of our councilmembers – I have been one of those who have been directly attacked on social media and in other spaces. And so we have to put an end to it.”
He asked City Attorney Jim Thomson if sexual harassment complaints could trigger the councilmember recall policy laid out in the City Charter.
Thomson said the process depends entirely on actions taken by the city’s electorate, and the charter has very specific terms under which voters may successfully execute the recall process.
He declined to speculate on a hypothetical recall proposal.
Pha said the Code of Conduct offers a common-sense approach to working together.
Those who are hesitant to approve the code are “exactly the people who need to read this most, and I wonder if it’s even being read so that you understand this policy,” she said.
The policy needed to be updated to reflect recent councilmember misconduct, Pha said.
“There are some who think that this Code of Conduct does not apply to them and that they do not have to follow it, and they think that acting poorly and disregarding all rules of the Code of Conduct is fine,” she said. “That is not O.K. I just want to make that clear.”
Pha said she was skeptical that the council would act any differently once they readopted the policy.
“I hate to say that even (if) we adopt this today, some behaviors from some of us here will not change, and that’s sad because the only people we’re hurting is the people we’re supposed to be serving”
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she supported updating the Code of Conduct.
“This is about us and the way we treat each other,” she said.
Councilmember Terry Parks moved to limit the debate.
“I just want to say I like most of you, so I’m going to call for the question,” he said. “No, I like all of you.”
A short history
The code was initially developed in 2017 after a public spat between councilmembers.
The council approved a separation agreement with financial compensation releasing former Fire Chief Ken Prillaman from city employment after he accused Councilmember Mark Mata of “ongoing” harassment.
In the fallout, Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Rich Gates called for Mata, who disagreed with the characterization of actions, to resign his post.
While tensions eventually simmered, the city developed the Elected Officials Code of Conduct document in an effort to hold officials accountable for their actions.
The document laid out the specific steps required for the council to censure one it own members, among other policies.
