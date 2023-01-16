Multiple gunshots were fired in a Brooklyn Center parking lot on Jan. 15.

According to a Brooklyn Center Police Department Facebook post, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Brooklyn Center Police Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sonder House Apartments, 5801 N. Xerxes Ave. N.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments