Multiple gunshots were fired in a Brooklyn Center parking lot on Jan. 15.
According to a Brooklyn Center Police Department Facebook post, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Brooklyn Center Police Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sonder House Apartments, 5801 N. Xerxes Ave. N.
Arriving officers located several spent shell casings in the parking lot.
“As officers canvassed the area, it was learned that a shooting occurred in the parking lot where two individuals opened fire on each other,” the Facebook post reads. “The two involved parties then fled the scene.”
Investigators located bullet holes in one vehicle and “throughout the main entrance to the apartment building,” the post reads.
In the attempt to track the suspects, Brooklyn Center Police were assisted by a Brooklyn Park Police K9 unit, a Maple Grove Police K9 unit, and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
“There was a very large police presence in the area for around two hours,” the Facebook post reads. “At this time, we are unaware of any injured parties and no arrests have been made.”
The Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigation unit assisted with processing the scene of the shooting for evidence.
The investigation into the incident remains open.
In July 2022, more than 75 gunshots were fired in the parking lot of the complex in one instance, and two men were later arrested and charged with felonies following the incident.
Later that month, Police Chief Kellace McDaniel told the Brooklyn Center City Council that approximately 16% of the city's violent crime was located in the southwest quadrant near Sonder House and Walmart.
When asked by the Sun Post why shooting incidents seemed to be clustered near the apartment complex, Cmdr. Garett Flesland said he was “not able to comment on that right now.”
