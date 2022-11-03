The Brooklyn Park City Council on Oct. 24 approved a conditional use permit for a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru restaurant and coffee shop near the Fleet Farm Gas-Mart.
The 664-square-foot standalone coffee shop will not offer indoor or outdoor seating or outside access to the building.
“I’ll be supporting this,” said Councilmember Wynfred Russell. “It’s not that I’m a big coffee drinker but I know about Scooters. I do drink coffee here and there, bu this is a great enterprise.”
According the its website, the chain has 13 locations in Minnesota. Scooter’s offers coffee and specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, pastries, and prepackaged breakfast sandwiches and burritos.
The drive-thru would be located at 8263 85th Ave. N., between 84th and 85th avenues, with Lakeland Avenue to the west and Wyoming Avenue to the east. Nearby is a Burger King and KFC, which was formerly a Tim Hortons.
The business will employ between 10-15 people.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she was concerned about the ability of drivers to make a left turn out of Wyoming onto 85th Avenue.
“I live really close to here and I go to that Fleet Farm gas station all the time so I know how the traffic flows in and out,” she said. “How are we going to mitigate that?”
The city’s traffic engineer evaluated the impact of this development on traffic and found it to be “quite minimal,” said Planning Director Paul Mogush.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said that the city may need to look into installing a traffic signal at Wyoming and 85th “sooner than later.”
She questioned whether Scooter’s might be financially required or able to contribute to installing a traffic signal at the intersection.
Mogush said that typically, financial agreements are made for light installations with large, high-traffic developers, but that this restaurant is unlikely to create enough new traffic to be of concern.
The coffee brand was founded in 1998 in Nebraska.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the project for approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.