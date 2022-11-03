BP03NWscooters.JPG

A graphic rendering of the Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru approved for construction near Fleet Farm’s Gas-Mart.

The Brooklyn Park City Council on Oct. 24 approved a conditional use permit for a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru restaurant and coffee shop near the Fleet Farm Gas-Mart.

The 664-square-foot standalone coffee shop will not offer indoor or outdoor seating or outside access to the building.

