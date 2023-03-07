The man responsible for significant fire damage at the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Worship and Community Center in November 2022 has allegedly damaged two additional properties this February, causing more than $9,000 in damage.
Jack Heinrich, 33, was charged with first-degree property damage after damaging the Brooklyn Park bar and restaurant MC's Tap House.
He was also charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree property damage with foreseeable bodily harm after damaging a Caribou Coffee shop.
According to the Hennepin County Jail Roster, he remains in custody. His bail was set at $25,000 for the two cases.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 1, 2023, two days after he was convicted of the Salvation Army arson, Heinrich was at MC's Tap House, locate at 9690 Colorado Ln. N., when officers were dispatched to property on a report of a disturbance.
Arriving officers found that Heinrich had smashed windows with beer bottles.
“Prior to officers' arrival, (Heinrich) told an employee of MC's Tap House that when he gets out of jail, he will come back and break more windows,” according to the criminal complaint.
The indent resulted in more than $1,000 in property damage.
Brooklyn Park Police were again dispatched to a report of property damage at 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Caribou Coffee located at 9638 Colorado Ln. N.
“Officers were advised that a white male, wearing a brown jacket and hoodie was destroying the coffee shop,” the criminal complaint reads. “It was also reported that the male was bleeding, throwing coffee mugs all over, and had just left the store.”
While Heinrich was damaging the shop, “multiple employees and patrols feared for their safety and locked themselves in the bathrooms of the coffee shop,” according to the complaint. “A store employee has been so traumatized by this incident that they will not be returning to work until next week.”
Officers described the shop as in “a state of chaos and as though a tornado had blown through the store,” the complaint reads.
Earlier that day but before the property damage occurred, police had trespassed Heinrich from the coffee shop.
Heinrich “smiled and appeared giddy to officers as he was being placed under arrest,” according to the complaint. “(Heinrich commented) to officers that if he went to prison, he would have a place to live, and we would all be paying for it.”
Officers observed broken ceramic and glass items on the floor, a broken glass table, broken ceiling tiles, knocked-over merchandise displays, and blood on door handles and the floor.
The estimated damage to the property totals $8,000.
Heinrich cut himself during the incident and was initially transported to a hospital for treatment.
He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail later that day.
“Out of a serious concern for public safety, the State will be seeking increased bail,” the complaint notes.
Hennepin County Probate Mental Health Court records show that Heinrich faced a civil commitment case in 2020.
A Hennepin County Judge sentenced him to three years probation after the Salvation Army arson.
