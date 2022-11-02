P203NW_Crossing.jpeg
Work is being done to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists trying to cross Douglas Drive North (County Road 102) at 32nd Avenue North in Crystal. The intersection, which is currently marked with a standard crosswalk, will get a new system with push-button activated crossing lights that will flash to alert oncoming motorists. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Upgraded crossing system will be installed at 32nd Avenue and Douglas Drive North

Work is being done to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists trying to cross a busy road in Crystal.

