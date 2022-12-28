P229NW_THC_Ordinance.jpg

The Robbinsdale City Council recently voted to approve the first reading of a city ordinance to regulate the sale of edible products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). (STOCK IMAGE COURTESY OF PIXABAY)

First readings of ordinances related to zoning and licensing have been approved

The Robbinsdale City Council voted unanimously Dec. 20 to approve the first reading of a city ordinance to regulate the sale of products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

