The Robbinsdale City Council recently voted to approve the first reading of a city ordinance to regulate the sale of edible products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).(STOCK IMAGE COURTESY OF PIXABAY)
First readings of ordinances related to zoning and licensing have been approved
The Robbinsdale City Council voted unanimously Dec. 20 to approve the first reading of a city ordinance to regulate the sale of products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
The local decision focuses on business licensure considerations and is in response to the state’s recently passed legislation which allows the sale of certain cannabinoid products.
The state law, which went into effect July 1, allows Minnesotans who are 21 and older to purchase food and beverages containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. The legislation makes it legal to sell the edibles in a form limited to 5 milligrams of THC per serving with no more than 50 milligrams per package.
Robbinsdale, along with several other nearby communities, quickly responded to the state law by passing a temporary citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products so that city leaders could consider what local regulations to enact. The Robbinsdale City Council, in August, then directed city staff to pursue local zoning and licensing considerations.
Robbinsdale city staff most recently worked to prepare licensure considerations so that businesses can apply to sell edible THC products. Using direction from council, City Manager Tim Sandvik said, the ordinance language addresses a variety of concerns, including updating and creating new definitions, license requirements, a process for application and issuances, basis for denials, terms and other requirements to maintain compliance.
As stated in the ordinance, “It is the intent of the Robbinsdale City Council to ensure responsible THC product retailing, allowing legal sale and access without promoting increases in use, and to discourage violations of THC product-related laws, especially those which prohibit or discourage the marketing, sale or distribution of THC products to youth under 21 years of age.”
The first reading of the ordinance includes a $500 license fee to sell edible THC products.
The licensing ordinance is one of three components that must be approved before the sale of THC edibles can begin in Robbinsdale. At its Nov. 15 meeting, the City Council voted to approve the first reading of an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance, another component, regulating the sale of edible THC products. The final component is to lift the citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products.
According to the city manager, the second readings for the zoning and licensing ordinances and a resolution to lift the moratorium are on track to be on the council’s agenda for their Jan. 17 meeting.
“You’ll get a three for one,” Sandvik told the council. “At that second meeting in January, we would enact zoning language specific to that section of ordinance, licensing language specific to this section of ordinance. ... And then the final component would be to lift the moratorium.”
