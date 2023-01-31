Zoning and business licensing ordinances approved, moratorium to be lifted
The Robbinsdale City Council voted unanimously Jan. 17 to approve new rules allowing the sale of edible products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) within the city.
The council approved the second readings for zoning and business licensing ordinances and a resolution to lift the citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products. The new city laws are set to go into effect Feb. 16.
The local decision is in response to the state’s legislation which allows the sale of certain cannabinoid products.
The state law, which went into effect July 1, 2022, allows Minnesotans who are 21 and older to purchase food and beverages containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. The legislation makes it legal to sell the edibles in a form limited to 5 milligrams of THC per serving with no more than 50 milligrams per package.
“This caught some cities, including Robbinsdale, a bit off guard,” City Manager Tim Sandvik said.
Robbinsdale, along with several other nearby communities, quickly responded to the state law by passing a temporary citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products so that city leaders could consider what local regulations to enact.
In August, the Robbinsdale City Council directed city staff to pursue local zoning and licensing considerations. Staff worked with the city attorney to prepare zoning and licensure considerations so that businesses could apply to sell edible THC products. According to the city manager, the ordinance language addresses a variety of concerns, including updating and creating new definitions, license requirements, a process for application and issuances, basis for denials, terms and other requirements to maintain compliance.
As stated in the licensing ordinance, “It is the intent of the Robbinsdale City Council to ensure responsible THC product retailing, allowing legal sale and access without promoting increases in use, and to discourage violations of THC product-related laws, especially those which prohibit or discourage the marketing, sale or distribution of THC products to youth under 21 years of age.”
The ordinance includes a $500 license fee to sell edible THC products.
“I would also note that the number of licenses was not limited,” Sandvik said, adding that council agreed that the limitations would essentially be set forth by the zoning ordinance amendment which limits where THC products can be sold.
Under the new ordinance, businesses that can apply for a license to sell THC edibles include retail shops, restaurants and other food establishments in the city’s downtown district and certain limited commercial districts.
