The Robbinsdale City Council recently voted to approve new rules allowing the sale of edible products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) within the city. (STOCK IMAGE COURTESY OF PIXABAY)

Zoning and business licensing ordinances approved, moratorium to be lifted

The Robbinsdale City Council voted unanimously Jan. 17 to approve new rules allowing the sale of edible products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) within the city.

