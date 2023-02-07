Rep. Samantha Vang (D-Brooklyn Center) recently introduced a Minnesota House of Representatives bill proposing a significant increase in funding for community schools across the state.
The bill would appropriate $90 million for community school grants annually for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
“The model was pioneered by Brooklyn Center,” Vang told the House Education Finance Committee on Jan. 31. “The model recognizes that student success requires that the needs of a student are met both within and without of the classroom.”
According to a press release, “a full-service community school incorporates aspects of early childhood services and academic support and enrichment activities including an extended school calendar, career counseling and internship opportunities, parent involvement and leadership, mental and physical health support, community involvement, and service learning.”
Schools working within the community schooling model aim to provide wraparound services beyond the classroom so that students can focus on learning, Vang said.
“This funding can go towards schools who want to start a full-service community school and much of the funding goes towards hiring a site coordinator to build relationships with community partners and implement the services,” she said. “If the schools are already full-service, funding goes towards sustaining the model.”
Angel Smaller, site coordinator for Brooklyn Center Middle and High School, testified in favor of the bill.
“Paired with take-home food support programs, BC Schools provide breakfast before school and dinner during our after school programs, and along with this our district also has a resource rooms at every site which are fully stocked with clean clothes, hygiene items, and extra winter gear,” he said. “I’ve seen students lose everything to a house fire and leave school with the beginnings of a new wardrobe the next day.”
Brooklyn Center Middle and High School has a health resource center which operates a full service clinic for students and community members, he said.
“From my observations, students are often carrying more baggage with them than any one teacher can address or solve,” Smaller said. “The partnerships we have as a district provide students with more opportunities to open up about their mental health, trusted adults and responsible adults and it takes some of the strain off of our teachers.”
At Brooklyn Center Community Schools, the number of habitually truant students has dropped from 30% in December 2021 to 12% in December 2022, Smaller said.
Suspensions have also dropped by more than 45%, Smaller said.
Demyko Fuller, site coordinator at Brooklyn Center Community Schools, noted that the district provided essential goods to students and the community following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in 2021.
“As the stores were boarded up and we opened up a distribution resource center,” she said, “we distributed household and hygiene products, fresh food, diapers, and we served more than 1,800 individuals per day.”
Rashidah Fuller, fifth-grade teacher and site coordinator at Brooklyn Park’s Excell Academy for Higher Learning said that Excell is transitioning to full-service community school model.
“The community school strategy is powerful and transforming,” she said. “It allows parents and students to be a part of the planning and the implementing process.”
According to Adosh Unni, director of government relations for the Minnesota Department of Education, the Gov. Tim Walz administration has proposed a one-time investment of $14.5 million in community schools funding for 2023.
“The administration is more than happy to provide support for investing in full-service community schools,” he said.
Rep. Ben Bakeberg (R-Jordan) questioned if the all school districts across the state would be eligible for these funds, and said an increase in the state’s school funding formula would allow all districts to improve their services.
The bill was set aside for potential inclusion into a later education finance omnibus bill.
