BP02NWhelling.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

John F. Helling, center, with former North Hennepin Community College presidents Barbara McDonald, left, and Ann Wynia, right.

John F. Helling, president of North Hennepin Community College for 23 years, died on Jan. 11.

A Maple Grove resident, he was age 94 when he died in his home.

BP02NWhelling2.jpg

