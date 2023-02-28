John F. Helling, president of North Hennepin Community College for 23 years, died on Jan. 11.
A Maple Grove resident, he was age 94 when he died in his home.
Helling, who had a doctorate degree in philosophy from the University of Minnesota, started work at North Hennepin Community College in 1967, with four days left in the semester in the first year of classes, according to the college.
In the college’s early years, it operated out of the Osseo Junior High building.
According to “The Brooklyns: A History of Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center,” published by the Brooklyns Historical Society, Helling “moved to Brooklyn Park in June of 1967, after I had been selected as the president of the fledgling North Hennepin State Junior College. The college had been in operation since the fall of 1966, but the acting dean had been transferred to Minneapolis Junior College in April, and I was asked to take over on a part-time basis until I could complete my present job responsibilities at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and assume full-time status on July 1.”
Sheldon Anderson, who started work at NHCC on the same day as Helling, served as the college’s football coach, wresting coach, associate dean and dean of students under Helling.
“We had a number of problems with the building itself,” Anderson said. “I had previously been employed at Vermillion College up in Ely and I had an air-conditioned office that looked over the BWCA. When I got down there I asked (Helling) where I could hang my hat. He said, ‘Well, we’re blocking off the end of the hall, and you’re lucky because you’ve got a window to look out of.’ We had three desks in there, and that’s where we started counseling students.”
There were 425 students enrolled at the college in its first year. At the time, it was called North Hennepin State Junior College.
“I believe very strongly that junior colleges are the coming institutions,” Helling told a reporter at a local newspaper at the time. The college saved the clipping of the newspaper, later reprinting it as part of its 50th anniversary calendar.
“‘At one time it was only the wealthy who had a chance to attend college,’ (Helling said). Because one is wealthy doesn’t necessarily mean that he is intelligent. Through junior colleges many capable and intelligent people have had a chance to prove themselves,” the clipping reads.
After recruiting 60 students to play football for the college team, Helling and Anderson found space for three showers in the basement so the team could shower after games, Anderson said.
“That was one of the hardships of starting a college,” Anderson said. “When we put that shower in, (Helling) and I sat there and we made a pact between the two of us and said by the time we retired, that we’d have 10,000 students on campus. And of course, we moved to the new campus and that did happen.”
NHCC would operate out of the Osseo Junior High for three years before moving to its current location at West Broadway and 85th Avenue North.
Helling, who was “always looking for bargains,” according to Anderson, bought an old Army truck from the state and had faculty move their desks from the Osseo Junior High to the new campus.
Helling and Anderson were also part of a group of faculty that laid the sod for the NHCC football field, Anderson said.
During Helling’s leadership, the college’s name was changed, striking the “junior” and replacing it with “community.”
“There was a time when junior college was thought of as junior to any college,” Anderson said. “That didn’t sit real well and so we felt going from a junior college to a community college would give it a little more oomph in the community.”
Construction of the NHCC campus spanned much of Helling’s presidency.
Under Helling, the college began to offer night and weekend courses, and offered an affordable daycare facility so parents could attend classes.
The campus included a center for student actives and a bookstore that, when it opened, was comparable anything available at the University of Minnesota, Anderson said.
Early on, the college also developed an employment agency, helping students to get jobs when they graduated, Anderson said.
Community activities ranging from Brooklyn Park’s Tater Daze festival to floor hockey were hosted on campus.
“The thing I remember most is we were heavily involved in community activities,” Anderson said. “I’ve talked to so many people over the years (that say) it’s quite an improvement for the whole community to have a community college operate within your own bounds.”
During Helling’s tenure, the school was among the first accredited community colleges in the metro, according to the college.
“He had a unique style of management where he addressed all the problems, then he’d look around at people at my level to start solving them,” Anderson said. “He throws the ball into your court and he says ‘solve them,’ and when they’re solved, he either said ‘good’ or ‘get to work.’”
In 1981, Helling founded the North Hennepin Community College Foundation to support the college financially. “He’d go out into the community and raise money so that we’d have money for students who didn’t have enough money (to attend college),” Anderson said.
“He created an endowment that bears his name that helps students as they move on to another four-year institution,” said Laura Brandt, interim executive director of the foundation.
Helling financially supported the college during his presidency and after his retirement in June 1990.
“I began my professional life as a teacher, but didn’t really find my true calling until I took the job of starting and running the college in Brooklyn Park,” Helling told the Brooklyns Historical Society.
A celebration of life honoring Helling was hosted at NHCC on Feb. 17.
The college announced it had renamed its Great Hall to the Dr. John F. Helling Hall during the celebration of life.
In keeping with a request from the college, Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston declared Feb. 17, 2023 as “Dr. John F. Helling Day.”
“John was a good guy to work for, he liked to have fun – it wasn’t all work,” Anderson said.
Anderson described Helling as about 6 feet, 5 inches tall, and “always active.”
He added, Helling could throw a lawn dart “in the dark as well as in the light.”
