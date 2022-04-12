According to The Brooklyns Historical Society, former Brooklyn Center Mayor Phil Cohen once called Dr. Duane Orn “the most civic-minded doctor in Brooklyn Center.”
Orn, who spent 50 years practicing medicine and built a large family practice in Brooklyn Center, died March 22 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease at 89 years old.
Despite his battle with Parkinson’s, Orn never tired of teaching medical students, his wife Karen said. Even while in an assisted living senior center and in failing health, he gave professional advice to new staff members.
“As Duane started to get services, I said, ‘Oh, how was the shower,’ and he said, ‘It was good, but they could do better,’” Karen said. “He began to train and coach the aides how they could do better. … At three in the morning, I would hear him just talking, and joking and teasing, and the aides just shining and supporting him and enjoying who he was.”
Orn was born Nov. 26, 1932 in Luck, Wisconsin. He Grew up in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, moving to the Twin Cities for college.
He eventually earned dual undergraduate degrees in science and the arts at the University of Minnesota. He stayed at the U of M to earn his medical degree, which he obtained in 1958.
While attending the university, Orn became involved with the PhiChi Medical Fraternity, one of his many longtime community commitments. Orn was involved with the fraternity from 1948-2020.
He began practicing medicine in 1962, building a “thriving” practice in Brooklyn Center, Karen said. “He started as a partner and eventually, as the others retired, he eventually owned the building and became the lead doctor.”
The practice, originally called Northport Medical Center, was located east of Northport Elementary School.
“Duane called it ‘Northport Clinic: the Mayo Clinic of the north,’” Karen said. “Maybe he wasn’t supposed to used that name but he teased it.”
Though he bought a home in Golden Valley in the mid 1970s, Brooklyn Center “became his neighborhood,” Karen said.
Around 2000, North Memorial Health Hospital bought the practice, and Orn stayed on staff. Generations of families sought out Orn for medical advice, Karen said.
“Duane never judged anybody that I heard, and he just celebrated everybody, whoever it was,” Karen said. “Often students needed a rotation in a medical office – I don’t think he ever said no.”
Orn made special efforts in the early 1980s to serve patients with Autism. He served these patients without using the common sedation practices performed by other clinics at the time.
“Duane and his clinic would schedule those appointments late in the day when no other patients were there probably, and he kept some staff later,” Karen said. “They would work with putting the person in the car and just going for a ride. Going to the parking lot of the clinic. And then the next time they’d go into the lobby, and anyway, they took that much time. … They literally worked hours and hours to desensitize that Autistic person who had not tolerated any kind of medical exam.”
He was recognized by the Autism Society of America in 1986 for his efforts. “You had to enjoy a (doctor) that was thorough and wanted to talk with you,” Karen said of his overall care style.
More than a doctor
Orn retired at age 80 and had a long list of affiliations, organization and committee memberships in Brooklyn Center and in the medical community.
He served on the board of directors for the Brooklyn Center Chamber of Commerce starting in 1966, later serving as president from 1968-1970. According to the Brooklyn Historical Society, under his leadership, the Chamber worked to bring a petition to Congress to have a full post office located in the city. The Chamber also supported the push for an updated Brooklyn Center City Hall and Civic Center, which opened in 1971.
Orn went on to chair the Ad Hoc Committee to develop the Earle Brown Farm until the city opened the Earle Brown Heritage Center in 1990.
He also served on the Community Emergency Assistance Programs Board of Directors from 1983-1986, and was a longtime member of the Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission.
He was a charter member of the Brooklyn Center Rotary Club, and the Lions Club awarded him the Melvin Jones Fellow for Dedicated Humanitarian Services award in 2010.
In the medical world, Orn worked as clinical faculty at Ausburg College from 1996-1998.
The doctor was a common sight at Brooklyn Center High School football games, serving as the sideline physician for all of the school’s sports teams. “He literally was at every Brooklyn Center High School football game,” Karen said.
While the Brookdale Mall, now known as Shingle Creek Crossing, was still open as an indoor, climate-controlled mall, he and a former athletic director at Brooklyn Center High School worked to develop a free walking program called “Leg it.” Through the program, participants could use the mall as a walking track during off hours.
“That concept spread all across America,” Karen said.
After retiring, Orn served as chair of the fundraising task force for the Brooklyn Center Memorial Amphitheater, which opened in 2015 in Centennial Park.
Orn was quoted in a city press release saying, “The amphitheater will be appreciated by all members of the community for generations to come, a legacy for our city.”
With a construction cost of $564,000, over $356,000 was raised through donations. According to fellow task force member Earl Simons, Orn was instrumental in gathering a $150,00 donation from Luther Automotive Group.
“We visited a lot of contributors together as a team,” Simons said. “He’s a very good communicator and he’s an easy person to talk with, and very good at encouraging people to support the programs that he’s with. … He was just an all-around good guy to be with and was totally committed to the projects, whatever committee he was on.”
The Brooklyns Historical Society inducted Orn into their Hall of Fame in 1991.
Duane and Karen raised one biological son, Charlie. The couple, wanting Charlie to have sibling relationships, took on two exchange students, Karen said.
In 1991, Are Hansen came from Norway to live with the Orn family. The following year, Murisiku Raifu made the same trek from Ghana.
Both of them pursued their own medical careers but returned to spend time with their adopted family. “They always called him their U.S. dad,” Karen said.
The family now includes Charlie’s wife, Kristin, their son and another child due this summer.
Orn is also survived by his sister Phyllis, as well as many nephews and nieces.
His body was bequeathed to the University of Minnesota Medical School.
A memorial service for Orn is planned for 6:30 p.m. May 6 at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at Brek School, 123 Ottawa Ave. N.
Family and friend visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m.
