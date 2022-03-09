A 58-unit building is being proposed for 5240 West Broadway
A proposed redevelopment project would turn a vacant industrial lot into a 58-unit apartment complex within walking distance to one of Crystal’s busiest areas.
The project from Sand Companies at 5240 West Broadway, near the proposed future Blue Line light rail stop at Bass Lake Road and County Road 81, is a four-story building with a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with underground and surface parking, picnic areas and an outdoor children’s play area.
Residents met March 3 at Crystal City Hall and online for a neighborhood meeting hosted by Crystal Housing Group, LLC. At the meeting, residents learned more about the project and were invited to provide design comments and recommendations.
Megan Carr of Sand Companies explained during the meeting that the apartment building would be meant for those with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income, which means a family of four would have to make less than approximately $62,000 a year to live in the building. Rent prices would also be determined based on a renter’s income level, with a one-bedroom unit expected to go for between $676-$906.
John Sutter, community development director for Crystal, said a previous developer had looked at the West Broadway site over a year ago and proposed a similar project. That proposal ultimately did not move forward when the developer’s application for financing through the state was not successful.
With the current proposal, Sutter said the developer is moving ahead with preparing their site and building plans to submit to the city in April for review at a planning commission meeting in May. The tentative timeline puts design and city processes into August. If all goes according to plan, construction could begin in December, with pre-leasing in October 2023 and an opening in February 2024.
The city council would then need to approve an ordinance for multi-family zoning for the project site. The area is currently part of the city’s town center redevelopment area, which covers most of Crystal’s commercial core.
“In that entire area, our comprehensive plan and our zoning ordinance are set up to encourage redevelopment for multi-family residential to whatever extent the market desires,” Sutter said, adding that he expects change in this part of the city will be “very gradual, and it’s going to be on a property by property basis as individual owners decide it’s time to sell and as developers decide the market can support more multi-family housing.”
The community development director said the reason city leaders are excited about this particular site is because they think it could be a catalyst to show that there’s a demand for more housing in this area, which is within walking distance of Becker Park, Target, Aldi, many shops and restaurants, Metro Transit options and a future regional trail connection is being planned by Three Rivers Park District.
“There’s a lot of cool stuff going on right around there and this would provide more housing within walking distance of those amenities,” he said.
Sutter said more multi-family residential buildings could also help alleviate the housing shortage that is being seen around the Twin Cities metro.
“Since the housing crash in the mid-2000s ... the U.S. has been under building, especially in large successful urban areas like the Twin Cities,” Sutter said. “We’re behind the eight ball as a region and as a country in terms of housing units. ... We need housing of all types in all places – yesterday.”
