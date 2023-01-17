BC19NWvideo.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Michelle Gross, center, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, speaks at a press conference outside the Brooklyn Center City Council Chambers.

After the Brooklyn Center Police Department posted and later removed a recruitment video from social media, community and activist pushback continued on Jan. 9 as new City Council members were sworn into office.

The video, which remains available on social media through outside parties, shows members of the Police Department preparing for duty before responding to an incident. The mostly white, all-male group handles firearms before responding to an apparent nighttime crime scene, arresting a suspect and seizing handguns from a vehicle.

