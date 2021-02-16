At least three candidates had filed for Brooklyn Park’s special mayoral election as of the morning of Feb. 16, triggering a primary election scheduled for April 13.
Filing closes at 5 p.m. today.
Three candidates have filed for the race: Wynfred Russell, Hollies Winston, and Mark Mata.
Mata has served two nonconsecutive terms on the City Council, with his most recent term ending Dec. 14, 2020. His term began in 2016, and he did not run for reelection in 2020.
Russell currently serves on the council representing the West District. He was elected to the council in 2018.
Winston ran against former Mayor Jeff Lunde in the 2018 election. Lunde won that race with 52% of the vote.
Lunde resigned as mayor effective Jan. 3, 2021. He now serves on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
Russell and Mata ran against Lunde in the 2011 special election for mayor following the death of former Mayor Steve Lampi. The election, which had a dozen candidates on the ballot, was followed by a City Charter amendment requiring a primary if more than two candidates file for a special election.
The primary will narrow the field down to two candidates, with election day scheduled for Aug. 10.
