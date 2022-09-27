Psychiatric healthcare provider PrairieCare broke ground Sept. 20 on an expansion of its youth inpatient facility in Brooklyn Park at 9400 Zane Ave. N.
The 30,000 square-foot expansion will add another 30 inpatient beds to the existing 71-bed hospital, room for an additional estimated 3,500 patients each year.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, there are currently 202 psychiatric hospital beds available for youth in the state.
“Everyday we receive calls from parents who are desperately seeking services for their children,” said Sue Aberholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Health-Minnesota. “What we really have is increased needs but decreased capacity and that’s why we’re seeing the children boarding in the ER.”
Todd Archbold, CEO of PrarieCare, said the lack of available beds has become a “crisis.” “This expansion is just one way we’re hoping to address it,” he said.
Minnesota has recently had a statewide moratorium on the construction of inpatient mental health facilities.
PrairieCare’s expansion was authorized as part of the 2021 Omnibus Health and Human Services Finance Bill, as well as more recent legislation that waived the construction moratorium.
“What we see today is what we need to see and continue to see to make sure we have the response that’s needed in our mental health system for every kid and family that needs it,” said Eric Grumdahl, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, who represents Brooklyn Park in the House of Representatives, said that this year, the Legislature passed a “historic mental health bill that contained a number of new initiatives and $92 million in new funding. This package included many policy changes and spending to increase the number of mental health providers in Minnesota.”
The bill was the first mental health-specific healthcare bill passed by the Legislature, she said.
“It’s clear that so many Minnesota children have been increasingly struggling with their mental health,” Hortman said.
Minnesota Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake), who advocated for the expansion of the state’s psychiatric hospital bed count during the last legislative session, thanked healthcare workers for giving families “a place for their family to start healing.”
“For me this project is personal,” said Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson, who previously worked in the children’s’ mental healthcare field. “Someone in my own family spent time here.”
