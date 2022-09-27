BP29NWgroundbreak2.JPG

Officials with PrairieCare, the city of Brooklyn Park, the Minnesota Legislature, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners, and NAMI-MN break ground at PrairieCare’s expansion site.
Eric Grumdahl, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony at PrairieCare in Brooklyn Park.

Psychiatric healthcare provider PrairieCare broke ground Sept. 20 on an expansion of its youth inpatient facility in Brooklyn Park at 9400 Zane Ave. N.

The 30,000 square-foot expansion will add another 30 inpatient beds to the existing 71-bed hospital, room for an additional estimated 3,500 patients each year.

