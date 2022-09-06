The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a possible hostage situation that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 31.

According to the police department, at 1:54 a.m. officers were dispatched to a home in the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North on a report that the homeowner heard noise on his roof.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments