Police evacuated Park Center’s homecoming football game on Sept. 30 amidst verbal fights and reports of teens potentially in possession of a firearm, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The Police Department was dispatched to the high school’s football stadium at approximately 7 p.m. “to assist officers working the event,” according to a police community alert. “Officers were concerned about large groups of unruly teens and reports of some of the teens possibly in possession of a firearm.”

