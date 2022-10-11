Police evacuated Park Center’s homecoming football game on Sept. 30 amidst verbal fights and reports of teens potentially in possession of a firearm, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
The Police Department was dispatched to the high school’s football stadium at approximately 7 p.m. “to assist officers working the event,” according to a police community alert. “Officers were concerned about large groups of unruly teens and reports of some of the teens possibly in possession of a firearm.”
Responding patrol officers found groups of spectators in the stands “becoming unruly and verbal altercations occurring,” the community alert reads.
Individuals who had been denied access to the stadium were attempting to climb the fence, police said.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department asked the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to dispatch deputies and assist in responding to the incident.
“Officers working along with school staff and community outreach members made the decision to evacuate all spectators from the stadium but allow the game to continue,” according to the community alert.
Officers and school staff escorted spectators out of the stadium and were stationed in the parking lot until all spectators had left the premises.
“Officers were unable to locate any firearms on the ground or on anyone,” the alert reads. “This incident drew a large police presence to the area.”
This comes after a 15-year-old allegedly shot a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old outside of Richfield’s homecoming football game on Sept. 23.
