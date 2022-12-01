Brooklyn Park Police have arrested two juveniles and await charges from the Hennepin County Attorney's office following the recent fatal shooting of 17-year-old Syoka Siko, police officials announced on Dec. 1.
According to Mark Bruley, Chief of Police, two 17-year-olds have been arrested and remain in police custody for aiding and abetting murder.
“We also executed a search warrant at their home and found evidence that they had obtained the guns used in this incident as ghost guns, and had obtained them through the internet,” Bruley said. “Both are unserialized ghost guns.”
Ghost guns are generally constructed from kits at at home, purchased without serial numbers or background checks.
“All I'm asking is that the bystanders, community, whoever was there when this was happening to come forward and help the police here, to just find justice for my son,” said Alvera Voss, Siko's mother. “I'm begging for bystanders or people that were outside to come and help.”
At 8:38 p.m. on Nov. 18, Brooklyn Park Police were alerted to a possible shooting that had occurred.
The initial report received by the Minnesota State Patrol was that a shooting victim was in a vehicle on Interstate 94 near 53rd Avenue.
Arriving law enforcement found two 17-year-old male gunshot victims in the vehicle.
Four individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
“The four individuals in the vehicle were associates and what I would say are friends,” according to Bruley.
One of the victims, identified by family and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office as Siko, was transported to the hospital, where he died from his wounds.
A second victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
“The investigation has determined that the shots fired in this incident came from inside the vehicle,” Bruley said. “We believe the shots were being fired (at) individuals who were outside the vehicle, but there's no evidence that those individuals outside the vehicle had a gun or had shot any rounds.”
The investigation indicates that the initial shooting occurred in the parking lot at Regent Apartments, at 8447 Regent Ave. N.
Between three and four gunshots were fired, Bruley said.
“We know that occupants in the vehicle had two guns,” Bruley said. “We know that one of the passengers in the vehicle fired his gun, from the vehicle directing his rounds outside of the vehicle. That is the only rounds that we know were fired. The result of that exchange resulted in one person deceased and one person injured.”
The vehicle then traveled down down Regent Avenue to Brooklyn Boulevard, where the involved parties made an attempt to hide the guns.
“The guns were not located in the vehicle, the individuals in the vehicle took time to hide the guns and through some incredible diligent detective work, those guns were recovered,” Bruely said.
Then, while traveling on I-94, the involved parties decided to dispatch 911 to assist the two individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds.
One of the juveniles who was shot in the vehicle has been arrested.
Police believe they have the shooter in custody.
“At the moment, (the suspects) are not cooperating,” Bruley said.
Detectives are making attempts to speak with the intended victims of the shooting as the investigation continues, Inspector Elliot Faust said.
One remaining occupant of the vehicle remains of interest to investigators, Bruley said.
“One of the big takeways I think is important for our community to understand, which is an ongoing concern for me as the police chief, when we combat violent crime is how easy it is for individuals to obtain guns,” Bruely said.
It appears that the guns were built by the 17-year-olds after they obtained mail-order ghost gun construction kits, according to Bruley.
“I remind you these are 17-year-old children who are able to not only order the gun parts, but quickly able to assemble them in their bedroom and create working firearms,” Bruley said.
Evidence indicates that at least one of these handguns were purchased in the last month, Faust said.
The firearms appear to be fully functional, he said.
“We believe that they ordered parts from multiple different manufactures online, they shipped all those parts to their home under an alias name and once they arrived, they performed a simple milling process and created functional firearms,” Faust said. “It's almost like playing Legos.”
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
“Every day there's half a dozen detectives that are working relentlessly to get everything in place,” Faust said.
While anyone age 15 and up can be certified as an adult in murder cases, it's unclear if the suspects would charged as adults or minors in this case, Faust said. That decision will be at the discretion of the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.
“We have not seen charges yet, we are literally in talks almost every hour with the county attorney about what it's going to take to get charges,” Faust said. “The nuances of the case are so strange, we're working all those little nuances out to try to get the best charges we possibly can.”
Of the 119 handguns police have recovered in Brooklyn Park, 26 were ghost guns.
“This is the primary tool that a lot of criminals are using in some of these crimes,” Faust said.
“The gun violence has to stop in Brooklyn Park, in this region, certainly across the nation,” Bruley said. “For those that are in powerful positions, especially legislators, take notice when we have children that can buy guns off the internet and assemble them and take a life, action needs to be taken.”
