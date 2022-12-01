IMG_0830.JPG

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley holds photos of the two ghost guns recovered following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Syoka Siko.

Brooklyn Park Police have arrested two juveniles and await charges from the Hennepin County Attorney's office following the recent fatal shooting of 17-year-old Syoka Siko, police officials announced on Dec. 1.

According to Mark Bruley, Chief of Police, two 17-year-olds have been arrested and remain in police custody for aiding and abetting murder.

IMG_0832.JPG

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments