Minnesota launched a pilot COVID-19 vaccine distribution program Jan. 19, offering a limited number of doses for education workers, child care workers and adults age 65 and older at nine sites, including one in Brooklyn Center.
While the initial announcement for the pilot sites did not include specific site information, as the appointment website went live at noon Jan. 19, limited quantities of the Pfizer vaccine were being offered by appointment at Earle Brown Center, at 6155 Earle Brown Dr.
Appointments can be made online at tinyurl.com/yyb7ovsu, or by phone at 612-426-7230 or 833-431-2053. Educators and child care workers must schedule online.
“We are building for the future and doing what we can to get more shots to Minnesotans right now,” said Gov. Tim Walz.
“By beginning to serve those age 65 and older, educators and child care workers, we are immunizing for impact. It’s a step in the right direction on this long road to recovery. The federal government has been giving mixed messages on vaccine availability and guidance, and we need them to step up and get more vaccine to the state. When they do, we will be ready. The end of this pandemic is closer today than it was yesterday.”
Prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers, other school staff, childcare workers, and adults age 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
If no appointments are available, a wait list for each pilot site will be available. The wait list will be cleared every Tuesday at noon, so anyone placed on a wait list who does not get a call to make an appointment will need to sign up for the list again the following week.
Other pilot distribution sites are located in Anoka, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud and Thief River Falls.
The program expands the priority populations eligible to receive the vaccine. Healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff can still receive the vaccine through their workplace, care facility or local public health provider.
“These new state sites will immediately provide more vaccines to some Minnesotans who are eligible for their shot,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
“More importantly, this pilot program will help Minnesota continue to build up a broad and multi-channel vaccine distribution system with our local public health, healthcare, and pharmacy partners for vaccine access once the federal government begins shipping a higher volume of doses.”
Walz, along with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently sent a letter to Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar expressing frustration with the distribution of the vaccine.
“It has become abundantly clear that not only has the Trump administration botched the rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, but also that the American people have been misled about these delays,” the governors stated.
“Pfizer just announced that as of yesterday, they have millions of doses of the vaccine on hand and are waiting on addresses from the Trump administration so they can deliver the vaccine to states. If you are unable or unwilling to give us that supply, we urge you to grant permission for us to directly purchase vaccines so we may distribute them to the people of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota as quickly as possible. Without additional supply or authorization to purchase directly, our states may be forced to cancel plans for public vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, which are expected to vaccinate tens of thousands.”
For vaccine information, visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp.
