The Pilgrim Dry Cleaners Coats for Kids collection drive will continue into its 37th year this fall.
The company aims to gather at least 10,000 coats between Sept. 19 and Oct. 15.
The Pilgrim Dry Cleaners Coats for Kids collection drive will continue into its 37th year this fall.
The company aims to gather at least 10,000 coats between Sept. 19 and Oct. 15.
“It is an honor to continue the tradition that Don Rosen started in 1986,” said Laura Dizon, director of marketing for Pilgrim. “We have collected, cleaned and donated over 453,500 coats to date.“
During the drive, Pilgrim and their partners collect child-size and adult coats, as well as other gently used winter gear. The company then cleans every item they collected and donates them to community partners for redistribution.
“The need in our community is overwhelming,” Dizon said. “Last year we were able to partner with over 40 organizations to distribute coats to over 10,000 Minnesotans in need.”
Schools will also need resources as children are returning to classes, she said.
“Many nurses, social workers and principals from local schools we partner with tell us stories of how they have kids at the bus stops in freezing temperatures or unable to go to recess with improper winter attire,” Dizon said. “We partner directly with our local Twin Cities schools to provide them with coats from our drive.”
Last year, Pilgrim, which is now in its 82nd year of operation, surpassed their goal and collected 10,500 coats.
During the drive, churches, schools, businesses and other community organizations can organize their own collection drives and bring the coats they collect to a Pilgrim location.
Davanni’s Pizza, which is partnering with Pilgrim this year, will be collecting coats at all its locations during the drive.
Coats can be dropped off at any Pilgrim Dry Cleaners location. To find a Pilgrim Dry Cleaners location, visit pilgrimdrycleaners.com/locations.
Pilgrim accepts monetary donations to the drive, and 100% of the donations are used to purchase child-size coats. Check donations can be made out to The Rose Foundation c/o Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, 3217 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN, 55443.
Other partners in the drive this year include Alerus, Twin Cities Live, Kool 108, Sun Media, KDWB 101.3, WCCO, Cities 97.1 and ABC-Channel 5.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.