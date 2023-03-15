BP16NWpickleball.JPG

(SUBMITTED IMAGES)

An overhead map of the planned site for Pickle in the Middle, a five-court pickleball facility.

The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission recommended a five-court pickleball facility for approval at its March 8 meeting.

Pickle in the Middle is a new business planning to construct indoor pickleball courts in an existing 6-acre industrial building at 7700 68th Ave. N., north of Highway 694 between West Broadway and Winnetka Avenue.

BP16NWpickleball2.JPG

The planned interior view of Pickle in the Middle, proposed at 7700 68th Ave. N.

