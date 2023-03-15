The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission recommended a five-court pickleball facility for approval at its March 8 meeting.
Pickle in the Middle is a new business planning to construct indoor pickleball courts in an existing 6-acre industrial building at 7700 68th Ave. N., north of Highway 694 between West Broadway and Winnetka Avenue.
“I think pickleball is for everybody, any age, man or woman (can) come and play and learn and just make friends,” said a representative of the business.
The commission was unanimous in its support for the proposal.
Planned for construction in Brooklyn Park’s Sunny Lane neighborhood, the 2,450-square-foot facility would operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Pickleball is an increasingly popular sport in the United States, combining aspects of tennis, ping pong or table tennis and badminton.
The game is played on a standard-sized 20-foot by 40-foot badminton court with a modified tennis net, which has a height of 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches at the middle. Courts are striped similar to a tennis court.
Players use a hard paddle to volley a plastic ball with holes, similar in appearance to a wiffle ball.
Pickle in the Middle will not offer bleachers or other seating accommodations for spectators and does not expect to host any large tournaments in its proposed configuration. Benches or tables will be available for players waiting to play on an occupied court.
The facilities are not expected to have showers.
The business owners said they do not expect to take cash at the facility, and would have a web-based reservation system. Walk-ins would also be accepted.
“I just want to thank the applicant for doing business in Brooklyn Park,” said Commissioner Rich Xiong. “I myself play pickleball so I’m excited to have you guys here.”
Xiong said he believes the city has a large community of pickleball players and that demand will be high.
According to the owner of the building, if demand proves high enough for the facility to expand, there is additional warehouse space available that could be utilized to build additional courts.
With an additional 40,000 square-feet of space available, the facility could add up to 10 courts to the space.
“There are quite a few people who are hungry for this kind of product in Minnesota and here because of our long winters,” said Commissioner Christopher Udomah.
Previously, the facility was rented by a nonprofit that used the space to store donated furniture for refugees fleeing Afghanistan.
