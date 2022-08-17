A row of antique vehicles line up in the parking lot at the Crystal Community Center Aug. 13 during one of the stops on this year’s New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run. All vehicles from 1908 or earlier, or any one- or two-cylinder, steam or electric vehicles up to 1915 were eligible for the 120-mile tour designed to demonstrate the endurance of the veteran cars. The Crystal Lions hosted a corn feed during the event and invited community members to enjoy food hot off the grill.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A 1909 Buick pulls into the Crystal Community Center parking lot Aug. 13 for one of the stops on the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run. The annual tour is designed to demonstrate the endurance of veteran cars and invites drivers to wear period costumes to match their vehicle.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Spectators got a close look at a 1908 Ford during the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run, which stopped by the Crystal Community Center. The 120-mile run began in the rural town of New London and made its way to New Brighton.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Crystal Community Center parking lot traveled back in time Aug. 13 as the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run made an afternoon stop while the Crystal Lions hosted their annual corn feed.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Ron Oas, a longtime Crystal resident and past president of the Crystal Lions, shucks corn for the organization’s annual corn feed. The event was hosted Aug. 13 at the Crystal Community Center alongside the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
