(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
Minnesota Farmer’s Union donated 35,000 pounds of pork ribs to Brooklyn Park-based foodbank Second Harvest Heartland March 11. The donation was the second from the Minnesota Farmer’s Union during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total to more than 60,000 pounds. “This is a game changer for us to get 35,000 pounds of pork ribs,” said Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, pictured right. Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota Farmer’s Union, is pictured left. “It is an amazing partnership we have and we’re just so grateful to the whole community. They share our mission of ending hunger together and this really is a prime example of that,” O’Toole said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.