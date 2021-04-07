The Brooklyn Park City Council on March 22 approved a conditional-use permit for a multi-tenant medical facility and outpatient surgery center just north of Highway 610.
Allina Health, in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates, plans to occupy 18,000 square feet of the building with the surgery facility. The two-story, 45,000-square-foot complex will be located near the intersection of 96th Lane North and Zane Avenue North.
“We’d just like to say we’re excited to come to the community,” Mark Davis, of Davis Healthcare Real Estate, told the council. “We’ve got a beautiful building plan, we’ve got a great tenant in Allina and Surgical Care Affiliates that plan to build a great surgery center on the site, and we’ll have other specialty groups as well.”
The council was unanimous in its support for the proposal.
“I’m so glad every time we get a proposal for more medical facilities and clinics in our city because I love that,” Councilmember Susan Pha said. “I still continuously have to take myself and my children, my family to other clinics that are in other cities because they’re just not available here in our city.”
Allina and Surgical Care Affiliates plan to create a network of outpatient centers throughout the metro within the next five years.
Recently, Allina and Surgical Care Affiliates, which operate existing Allina surgery centers in Edina and Plymouth, obtained majority ownership of surgery centers in Minneapolis, Maple Grove and Woodbury.
“Allina Health’s new surgery center in Brooklyn Park is just the first step as we look to expand our footprint and provide quality surgical care and a positive experience closer to our patients’ homes,” Allina Health president and chief operations officer Lisa Shannon said when the plans were unveiled in February.
“Welcome to the community and thanks for considering Brooklyn Park,” said Councilmember Wynfred Russell.
“There is such a great need for medical services and projects such as this in Brooklyn Park and so I’m just thankful that you chose us,” Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said.
Previously, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended the development for approval.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.