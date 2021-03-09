At the Osseo School Board meeting on Feb. 23, the board voted in favor of having superintendent Cory McIntyre implement a learning model for the district in preparation for middle and high school students returning to in-person learning.
Students are set to return in-person full-time on Tuesday, April 6, according to the model.
The vote passed 4-2.
This comes as freshmen and seniors started a hybrid model two weeks ago, and sophomores and juniors beginning this week.
For families still not comfortable having their kids in-person for school, McIntyre said that Osseo will continue offering distance learning as an option.
A point of contention during the meeting arose when discussing the restart date of April 6. Some board members thought that the date was too late and would rather have the students in-person by March 15, the start of a new trimester.
“It just doesn’t feel good enough,” board member Heather Douglass said. “I think that we can do better and get our kids back sooner.”
The start date of April 6, according to McIntyre, is as fast as possible to safely prepare for and keep students in-person. While some board members wondered why Osseo was starting later than other school districts in the area, McIntyre cautioned against comparing the Osseo district to other districts.
“Each school district is unique,” McIntyre said. “There are a lot of things we want to ensure are at a high-level and we don’t want an issue by going too fast.”
Another reason for holding back the start date, according to McIntyre, is the need to vaccinate as many teachers and staff as possible. Currently, 833 employees have gotten the first dose of the vaccine, and 441 have either scheduled an appointment or already gotten the second dose.
Along with more time to inoculate teachers, McIntyre also wants to give as much time as possible for schools to prepare for the influx of students to return. Protocols call for keeping at least a three-feet physical distance from others, but that may not always be feasible.
“It will not be possible to maintain three to six feet of physical distance throughout the day in each of our secondary schools,” Osseo Schools community relations director Barb Olson said. “Each building will create plans that support physical distancing and efficient movement through buildings to the greatest extent possible.”
McIntyre believes that by starting the first Tuesday of April, there will be enough time to meet all logistical concerns for welcoming students back.
Not all board members agreed.
“I think our families are going to find this [April 6 date] highly unacceptable,” board member Tanya Simons said. “I am disappointed.”
While all board members voiced the same goal of getting in-person as quickly as possible, the majority of members thought giving McIntyre the authority to implement the learning model was the most efficient and the right decision.
“When I first heard the April 6th date, I was uncomfortable with it,” board member Thomas Brooks said. “But I understand the logistical concerns. The last thing I want is to move forward with a full in-person model and have to pull kids out.”
“If we will have quality care for our scholars if we started April 5, then that’s what it needs to be,” board member Jackie Mosqueda-Jones said.
Now the preparation starts for students to return to in-person learning full-time. Challenges will be present, just like anything during the pandemic, but at least a sense of normalcy is set to come back.
“The common denominator is that we’re going back to school full-time,” board chair Kelsey Dawson Walton said.
