The Osseo School District conducted its first meeting in 2021 on Jan. 12 and elected officers for the coming year.
Kelsey Dawson-Walton was elected Board Chair, with Jackie Mosqueda-Jones winning the Vice-Chair position. Heather Douglass was again elected as Board Clerk and Tonya Simons will serve as treasurer.
Dawson-Walton won in a 4-2 vote over Simons. Dawson-Walton was nominated by Mosqueda-Jones; Simons was nominated by Douglass. Dawson-Walton received votes from herself, new board members Thomas Brooks and Tamara Grady in addition to Mosqueda-Jones. Simons had votes from herself and Douglass.
Dawson-Walton replaces Mike Ostaffe, who was narrowly defeated in the Nov. 3 General Election in his bid to return to the Board.
“Now more than ever we need leadership that lead with passion, roll up their sleeves, engage in shared solutions and conversation and serve as a bridge between all of the opportunities that our district, scholars, families and communities are faced with,” Dawson-Walton said. “I want our board to be seen as a community of collaborators with our scholars, our families, our teachers and staff and to be team-builders across all cultures, backgrounds, demographics, cities and truly learn from each other in order to ensure our mission.
“I want to get us to the point where we see and act on the fact that our greatest strength is our unity working together for all scholars in our district and where we leave no young person’s talent behind. Most importantly, I want all 22,000 of our scholars to remain at the forefront of every decision we make.”
“I believe Kelsey (will) be an excellent chairperson because of her breath of experience and connection with several of our collaborating partners,” Mosqueda-Jones said. “She is an influencer who has a strong voice in advocacy for each and every student.”
Prior to the vote, Douglass voiced her support for Simons, who previously served as vice-chair.
“During her service as vice chair, Tonya has consistently demonstrated her commitment to serving our community with a focus academic excellence for all students and intentional leadership. She has served this board and our stakeholders with a high level of professionalism and this is the natural choice.”
In making her case for the role, Douglass said the following:
“During difficult board meetings we’ve faced in the past year, I kept in mind the importance of the work we do and the values and mission we represent in each action in and out of board meetings. I was intentional in choosing to continuously work to our board consensus, professional and respectful conduct, and to ensure all stakeholder perspectives were brought to the table and heard with consideration, respect and appreciation.
“To perform the duties of chair outside of board meetings, I have the workplace flexibility to be responsive to immediate issues and communication needs, meet with leadership and stakeholders and support district events. The Board Chair sets the tone for our district, our leadership and the culture we wish to create across each building. It is a servant-leader role and one of the greatest a member of our community can hold.”
In the vote for vice-chair, Mosqueda-Jones was a 4-2 winner over Douglass. Mosqueda-Jones was nominated by Grady; Douglass by Simons. Mosqueda-Jones received votes from herself, Grady, Dawson-Walton and Brooks.
“I believe I’ll make a highly effective vice-chair because of my depth of knowledge and experience in education with multiple communities,” Mosqueda-Jones said. “I’m a servant leader and lived and/or worked in every part of the school district since 1978 when I moved here with my family at the age of 10.”
In her nomination of Mosqueda-Jones, Grady said: “Jackie is a collaborative leader and she brings to the board the experience of decades of teaching in special education and a proven cultural competency. She’s done all of this work with a focus on equitable and a quality for each and every student.”
For the remaining positions, Douglass will retain her role as clerk Simons will serve as treasurer. Simons has her undergraduate degree in accounting and her Master’s from the Carlson School of Management.
Mosqueda-Jones role expands
Mosqueda-Jones night of winning additional positions was not finished. She won a 4-2 vote of Douglass to serve as the Osseo School District’s representative for Intermediate District 287’s Joint Board. The district serves unique learners of 11 school districts in the west metro and specializes in special education, Alternative Learning Academies (ALCs), transition services, career and technical education, online learning and gifted education.
“I have navigated and helped write individual education plans both as a teacher and parent and have extensive training in understanding trauma, trauma responses including PhD work in marriage and family health issues,” Mosqueda-Jones said. “I have also worked diligently to improve my knowledge and to do bi-racial work.”
In other Board decisions:
APPROVED the consent agenda, including the designation of the Osseo/Maple Grove Press, Plymouth Sun Sailor and Brooklyn Park Sun Post as official newspaper of the district.
APPROVED compensation for Board members for 2021. Compensation for the Board Chair is set at $800 per month, $725 for Board Clerk, and other Board members at $725 per month. Each member also receives $50 per month for reimbursement or incidental expenses, including district mileage. These compensation figures were established in 2016 and have not increased since.
SWORN in as board members at the beginning of the meeting were Douglass, Mosqueda-Jones and Grady. Douglass and Mosqueda-Jones are returning members; Grady officially began her term after winning a spot in the November election.
