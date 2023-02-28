Two candidates were picked for the next step of the superintendent hiring process following interviews on Monday, Feb. 27.
Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams is the current superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools in Chaska, MN. She has previously served as an assistant superintendent at North St. Paul, Maplewood, Oakdale School District and Saint Paul Public Schools. She also served as a principal in the states of Minnesota and Georgia.
Dr. Kim Hiel is the current superintendent of Fridley Public Schools in Fridley, MN. She was previously an assistant superintendent at Osseo Area Schools. Prior to that, she was a principal in the district at the Zanewood Community School and has been a principal at Robbinsdale Area Schools.
Dr. Sayles-Adams’ follow up interview was on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Dr. Hiel’s follow up interview was on Wednesday, March 1.
The follow up interviews were planned as a day-long process, starting with staff and scholar conversations. Later in the evening, staff, scholars, parents/caregivers and community members are all welcome to attend community question and answer sessions from 6:15-7:15 p.m.
The decision on a preferred candidate is expected shortly after the last interview on March 1. The new superintendent is expected to begin service on July 1. All are also welcome to attend the final school board interviews from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
A special meeting was held by the Osseo Area School Board on Friday, Feb. 24, to present candidates for consideration to be District 279’s next superintendent. The School Board members were then tasked with selecting the candidates for the first-round of interviews on Feb. 27.
Three additional candidates were approved for the first interview but were not selected for a follow up. The following descriptions of those candidates were provided in a press release:
• Dr. Amy Starzecki, current superintendent of the Superior School District in Superior, Wisconsin.
• Dr. Brenda Cassellius, current CEO of LeaderProof LLC and former superintendent of Boston Public Schools in Boston, Massachusetts.
• Dr. Teri Staloch, current senior educational consultant of Sitelog IQ and School IQ and former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools in Prior Lake.
Feedback forms were available for those in attendance to share their thoughts on each candidate.
