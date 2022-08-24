A partnership between Brooklyn Park and the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota has connected 42 students with employment, according to a report delivered to the City Council Aug. 15.
“The demand for health care jobs has been so high that students were entering employment before completing training or receiving state certification,” Sarah Abe, development project coordinator, wrote in a memo to the council.
In April 2021, the council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, allocated $117,770 to fund a program providing healthcare training and job search assistance for 60 Brooklyn Park residents.
“We are very happy to have been a beneficiary of this program. As you know it was a pilot program, first of the kind in Brooklyn Park,” said Kamaty Diahn, with the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota.
The program was partly intended as a COVID-19 relief effort, aiming to connect those who lost their jobs during the pandemic with a new source of stable employment.
The program would be less expensive than attempting to provide food and other resources to those who lost jobs, Diahn said.
Through three schools, the program sought to assist residents in obtaining an entry level healthcare certification.
Of the 60 total residents, the program was designed so that approximately 50 would be enrolled in a Certified Nursing Assistant or Home Healthcare Aide program, while 10 would be enrolled in Trained Medication Aide programs.
While 60 students completed the course, 52 enrolled in a Certified Nursing Assistant while eight were enrolled in Trained Medication Aide programs.
These students enrolled at either JJ School of Technology, North Metro Health Institute or North American Medical Academy, all of which are located in Brooklyn Park or Brooklyn Center.
Of the 60 students, 65% or 39 students were state certified in their program.
While 70% of program participants were connected with full-time employment, some students accepted part-time employment or continued their education in a larger nursing program and were not included in the council report.
“For the next iteration of this program, OLM will adjust the contracts with the schools to provide longer periods of instruction, make sure students are more prepared to pass the State exam, and set a required exam success rate of 75%,” Abe wrote. “OLM is also planning to do more rigorous screening of students to be placed in the program to ensure commitment to completing the full training.”
Nine of the students in the program dropped out and were replaced by new students.
“Many of the students who dropped out are currently employed in health care jobs that do not require CNA certification,” Abe wrote.
Program participants have been hired by agencies including Medtronic, Lodges of Brooklyn Park, Golden Valley Nursing Home and St. Therese.
The Organization of Liberians in Minnesota was awarded an $82,500 American Rescue Plan contract for July 2022-23. Of the total, approximately $62,000 was allocated to continue the program.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said she was “really happy with the outcome.”
She said if the city continues to invest funds into the program beyond the available ARP dollars, it is important to make sure that students are landing jobs at businesses based in Brooklyn Park.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she was “very impressed” with OLM’s overall operation, and that she was happy to see the job program perform as well as it did.
Councilmember XP Lee said he would support shifting city funding to support job assistance programs as a continued COVID recovery operation. He encouraged OLM to seek funds from outside of the city as well.
Councilmembers Wynfred Russell and Tonja West-Hafner mentioned the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development as a potential long-term funding source.
The city of Brooklyn Center funded a similar operation with OLM.
