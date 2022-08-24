A partnership between Brooklyn Park and the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota has connected 42 students with employment, according to a report delivered to the City Council Aug. 15.

“The demand for health care jobs has been so high that students were entering employment before completing training or receiving state certification,” Sarah Abe, development project coordinator, wrote in a memo to the council.

