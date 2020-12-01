North Memorial Health has renamed its Brooklyn Park EMS training facility after a man they call the “Father of emergency medicine in Minnesota,” Dr. G. Patrick Lilja.
“As I think back, I was privileged to take part in trying to improve health care around the cities, the metropolitan area, and also the state and nationally,” Lilja said. “Having the education center in Brooklyn Park named after me was really a tremendous honor because I really believe that education is really the key to providing better care, and as we go forward, utilizing things that we have available from medicine to get out into the community and provide it to people that need it.”
In October, North Memorial CEO Kevin Croston and Lilja’s colleagues surprised the doctor with the news that his name would grace the facility, located at 8559 Edinbrook Parkway.
“Over his long-career, Dr. Lilja has dedicated himself to improving the practice of emergency medicine,” said Croston.
“He is a skilled physician who is personally responsible for saving countless lives and a tireless educator who has advanced emergency medicine in Minnesota to new levels. I am grateful that he has chosen to practice at North Memorial Health for the last 40 years and am honored to be part of recognizing his service to the profession and the community with the naming of the G. Patrick Lilja Training Center.”
Lilja got his start in medicine as an intern at Hennepin County General Hospital – now know as the Hennepin County Medical Center – while attending the University of Minnesota. “I became very interested in emergency medicine during that time,” he said.
Next came a residency in emergency medicine at HCMC, which he finished in 1973. “I was one of the first to graduate from that program,” Lilja said.
When he finished his residency, he was tasked with training first responders, and ultimately paramedics, in emergency medicine. “We ended up started a paramedic program. When I finished my residency there were no such things as paramedics,” he said.
In 1977, he started working with North Memorial, but stayed on staff with HCMC for another 12 years as part-time faculty. He became North Memorial’s medical director of the emergency department and the ambulance service – one of the many titles he would hold in the coming years.
“As things got bigger and more things were going on, I got more involved in developing the trauma program and also expanding the ambulance service,” Lilja said. “As that got bigger and we started putting in outstate operations and we started the helicopter service, I just concentrated on EMS, and I’ve been doing that ever since.”
Education has been a focus for Lilja across his career. “One of the things that we’ve always tried to do, or I try to do, is be actively involved with education. Not only of paramedics, but also, I tried to be very involved with training of our first responders, the police, fire, community first-responder groups. So that’s always been a priority of mine during my career.”
During the course of his career, Lilja has been able to watch both Hennepin County and the state develop their emergency medical systems from the ground up, he said. “I was privileged to be involved in a number of committees at the local and state level, and also at the national level, to help kind of formulate what our current pre-hospital EMS care system looks like,” he said.
Over the years, “the things that we do have gotten much better in terms of improving outcomes,” he said. “We now have technology to help us, such as our defibrillators, such as machines that can help us do CPR, machines that can measure blood oxygen level.”
Lilja served as Minnesota’s EMS Medical Director, and sat on state’s Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board, among other committees. He was also named Minnesota’s EMS Director of the Year by the Minnesota Ambulance Association.
He continues to work part-time at North Memorial, primarily dealing with ambulances and eduction.
“I was very, very fortunate to have been involved with being able to provide care to sick and injured patients in the emergency department, but also, be able to be involved with education of future doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, police and firefighters, other community responders who can then go out and better take care of people,” he said.
