Rolando García, president of North Hennepin Community College, and David Hood, provost & senior vice president for academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Makato are pictured at a Jan. 11 ceremonial document signing. The colleges announced a partnership allowing students to transfer credits from NHCC to a fully online nursing program at Mankato.

The partnership, called the Maverick Advance Plan, will allow students to transfer 100% of their credits from NHCC’s Associate of Science in Nursing program to the online Registered Nurse Baccalaureate Completion program at Mankato.

