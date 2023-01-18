Rolando García, president of North Hennepin Community College, and David Hood, provost & senior vice president for academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Makato are pictured at a Jan. 11 ceremonial document signing. The colleges announced a partnership allowing students to transfer credits from NHCC to a fully online nursing program at Mankato.
North Hennepin Community College and Minnesota State University, Makato announced on Jan. 11 a partnership allowing students to transfer credits from NHCC to a fully online nursing program at Mankato.
The partnership, called the Maverick Advance Plan, will allow students to transfer 100% of their credits from NHCC’s Associate of Science in Nursing program to the online Registered Nurse Baccalaureate Completion program at Mankato.
“We are pleased to add North Hennepin Community College as a partner in the Maverick Advance Plan nursing program,” said Edward Inch, president of Minnesota State Mankato. “This unique partnership program provides a flexible way for nursing students to continue their education and is very important to meeting the critical need for baccalaureate degree-educated nurses all across Minnesota.”
To transfer, students must earn a minimum of a C grade on all of their NHCC courses and maintain a cumulative 2.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
“This partnership opens the door to more opportunity for our students,” said Rolando Garcia, president of North Hennepin Community College. “We recognize the busy lives our students lead, so being able to offer students a seamless transition to complete a baccalaureate nursing degree in a flexible online format with an exceptional partner is something to celebrate.”
Students must have an Unrestricted RN License by the start of the RN-Baccalaureate Completion Program at Mankato, according to a press release. Students may be in progress, or have plans to complete the NCLEX-RN examination when applying, but full admission requires RN Licensure.
