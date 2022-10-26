This weekend only, the Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Bass Lake Road in New Hope is offering seasonal scares with additional, sudsy benefits.
The fourth annual Tunnel of Terror is a haunted car wash experience running 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7201 Bass Lake Road.
The haunted car wash is run entirely by car wash and convenience store employees and their friends and family members. Manager Cody Giguere said the event is one that employees look forward to even though they often end the night “drenched from head to toe.”
“It’s a lot of fun for us, everyone gets to pick out their own costume and decide what they want to do,” Giguere said. “Over time, we’ve turned it into a company costume contest.”
Even though the haunted wash is happening at Tommy’s locations across the nation this year, Giguere is proud to say the concept began at the New Hope location in 2019. The business had just opened and was looking for some ways to introduce itself to the community. There had been some examples of haunted car washes online, and the New Hope store took to the idea.
The next year, the chief executive officer of Tommy’s Express did a site visit that lined up with the second annual haunted wash and wanted to replicate it.
This October, 59 Tommy’s Express locations across the U.S. will host a haunted wash.
Giguere said the broad participation has made it easier to market the event. He was excited to see the turnout continue to grow.
The cost to view the experience is $20 for non-members, and free for members (washes typically cost $8-$18). Giguere said he’s been suggesting that non-members sign up for a one-month free trial membership through the TommyClub Car Wash app to view the experience for free.
For those with children who might get frightened, Giguere said the vacuum lot will also be part of the fun, but will be more removed from the scary parts. A photo booth will also be on site.
For those hesitant about having the trappings of a haunted house too close to the exterior of their vehicles, Giguere said safety was a priority. That went for employees, customers and their cars.
“We want to catch people off-guard, not affect wash quality,” he said.
