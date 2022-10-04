P206NW_PoliceBuilding1.jpg
Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard stands in the lobby area of the city’s new police station, which became fully operational Oct. 3. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

‘The building is a huge upgrade,” said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard

After years of planning and more than a year of construction, the Crystal Police Department has a brand new building to call home.

P206NW_PoliceBuilding3.jpg
Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard stands in the new patrol room for the Crystal Police Department. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
P206NW_PoliceBuilding5.jpg
The “protector statue” in front of the new Crystal Police station was designed by the city council and Police Chief Stephanie Revering’s father, retired Crystal Police Chief Andrew Revering. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
P206NW_PoliceBuilding2.jpg
P206NW_PoliceBuilding4.jpg
The locker rooms at the new Crystal Police station will allow officers like Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard a place to store their uniform and equipment. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

