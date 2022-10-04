‘The building is a huge upgrade,” said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard
After years of planning and more than a year of construction, the Crystal Police Department has a brand new building to call home.
Kraus-Anderson recently completed construction on the $16 million police station located on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North.
The new building, designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, provides more than 53,000 square feet of working space, energy-efficient features, new safe work and training spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage garage and a dedicated area for the city’s two K-9 officers. The building also includes an up-to-date detention space, expanded locker rooms, community meeting room and offices.
Members of the community were invited to tour the building at a Sept. 24 open house and ribbing cutting event, during which local leaders spoke to mark the occasion.
“This is a long-awaited day for all of us from the council,” Crystal Mayor Jim Adams said.
The mayor noted the efforts from city leaders to not use any debt to fund the construction of the building. The project was paid for using $12 million in cash from the city’s building fund and various other capital funds, along with a $4 million grant that was included in the 2020 state bonding bill.
“This gorgeous, well-designed building ... is replacing a 50-year-old facility which had significant structural, safety and security concerns as well as inadequate space,” Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering said of the former facility that was demolished to make room for the new station.
The chief also made note of the “protector statue” in front of the building. The new bronze statue, which depicts an officer and police dog greeting two children, was designed by the city council and Revering’s father, retired Crystal Police Chief Andrew Revering.
“We can’t thank the Crystal VFW enough for the donation of this beautiful statue,” she said. “Thank you also to all of our Crystal team, in particular many of the officers who are here today who sat on various committees to help bring about the functionality of this beautiful building.”
A few days later, prior to the Oct. 3 goal date to have all 45 department staff members moved in, Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard led media on an extensive tour of the police facility.
Hubbard proudly detailed the many features of the building, which include expanded wellness and rest areas for helping to maintain the physical and mental health of officers.
“We’ve taken a number of steps here to continue to reinforce the importance of the health and wellness of our officers. There are lots of spaces that are dedicated to making sure that we have a workforce that comes to work, that they’re ready every day to get at what can sometimes be a difficult job,” Hubbard said.
The deputy police chief also showed off the station’s centralized evidence storage area that’s large enough to allow for future expansion, an indoor garage than can hold the department’s entire vehicle fleet and an up-to-date 16-hour holding facility that meets all modern Department of Corrections requirements.
“This building is a huge upgrade,” Hubbard said. “Our previous building was almost 60 years old and really was showing its age. It didn’t really meet most of the standards that we have today and the different pieces of law enforcement. ... We definitely were squeezed out of our old space. So now we’ve got great space for people to be able to move around. It’s a great addition for this community.”
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.