Shannon Gibney, a prolific Minneapolis author, recently released a new book exploring the culture clash between the young narrator’s Liberian immigrant father and African American mother.

BP04STGibneyCover.jpeg

Cover art for Gibney’s latest book, “Sam and the Incredible African and American Food Fight.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

“Sam and the Incredible African and American Food Fight” is the first children’s picture book solo-authored by Gibney, who is known for her young-adult books that teeter on the edge of grown-up literature.

BP04STGibneyHeadshot (credit Kristine Heykants).jpg

Author Shannon Gibney. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
