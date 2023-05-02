Shannon Gibney, a prolific Minneapolis author, recently released a new book exploring the culture clash between the young narrator’s Liberian immigrant father and African American mother.
“Sam and the Incredible African and American Food Fight” is the first children’s picture book solo-authored by Gibney, who is known for her young-adult books that teeter on the edge of grown-up literature.
Gibney’s work was celebrated during an April 18 book launch at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, which is home to an estimated 4,000 Liberian residents.
The book is about a young boy raised in a multicultural family witnessing firsthand the two cultures clash in the family kitchen. Sam gets caught deciding between rice and okra soup or spaghetti and meatballs. With the help of his grumbling stomach, he faces the difficulties of having to make a decision that would ultimately disappoint one side or the other.
Such dilemmas are not uncommon in Gibney’s books. “Dream Country,” a young-adult novel, depicts a Liberian refugee struggling with the pressures of his racial identity in modern Minneapolis. “The Girl I Am, Was, And Never Will Be” is a cross-genre fictional memoir about being a Black daughter to white adoptive parents. An upcoming children’s book titled “We Miss You George Floyd” tells the story of Gibney’s daughter experiencing the community trauma in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Gibney isn’t afraid to address intimate, vulnerable, and oftentimes uncomfortable subject matter, such as stillbirths and racism. This being her first solo-authored children’s picture book, she said she faced many challenges in shifting gears, such as word count, but the subject matter wasn’t an issue for her. Gibney is still willing to address these topics in children’s books. “They’re going through it too,” she said.
Gibney shared a personal experience of having a stillborn child at 41 and a half weeks. Her son, Sam, was 3 at the time.
“There’s not really stuff out there for kids,” Gibney said. “My son has always processed that loss in an honest and childlike way. People asked, ‘What’s it like having a sister?’ He’d say, ‘Well, I have two sisters, just one of them is dead.’ He was just describing his reality.”
The book’s character Sam takes inspiration from Gibney’s son of the same name. The father of the real-life Sam is Liberian as well.
Gibney said she chose the kitchen as the scene of Sam’s struggles because of its universality. She said food is relatable to children and families, and while reading picture books to her son, she wondered why there aren’t books depicting situations such as Sam’s.
“I know we exist but we don’t exist yet in the literature,” Gibney said. “The goal of writing is to create more space, more connections, more possibilities. Anytime people see folks from historically marginalized communities in stories and all kinds of art and media, it’s a liberatory moment not just for the people being represented. It’s a fuller painting and picture of humanity. It’s a problem when the lived reality is so distant from the representations of it.”
According to the city of Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center have the largest concentration of Liberians in the world outside of the Republic of Liberia. Former Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott is a Liberian immigrant. The lived reality of Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center is now represented in Gibney’s creations.
The strong presence of Liberians in the area was clear at a recent book event that Gibney held at Palmer Lake Elementary School in Brooklyn Park, noted her agent, Heather Skinner. “When she mentioned that she had a new children’s picture book about a Liberian and African American kid that would be released in April, many families were interested in learning more about it,” Skinner wrote in an email.
Gibney encourages people to buy “Sam and the Incredible African and American Food Fight” from their local independent bookstores.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.