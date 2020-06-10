NEAR Food Shelf opens by appointment for food distribution

The NEAR Food Shelf, 5209 West Broadway, Crystal, opened June 3 after being closed since March 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEAR is a faith-based operation supported by 12 local churches and has been serving the community for 45 years.
Carol Kile, NEAR’s office manager, said it’s been a challenge getting back up and running, but with new social distancing measures and safety procedures in place to allow distribution of food safely, the food shelf is ready to begin helping again.
In addition to the constraints caused by the pandemic, Kile said one of the main reasons the shelf had to close was because the regular volunteers were elderly.
She said the average age of volunteers before the shutdown was between 75 and 85 years.
“Many of the volunteers won’t be coming back because of the average age,” she said this week.
Partnering with Second Harvest Heartland and other groups and businesses is crucial to operations at NEAR.
“Food shelves, like PRISM, have 19 paid positions and that’s how they were able to stay open,” Kile said. “They have a smaller number of volunteers.”
With several dozen volunteers at NEAR, Kile said they are always looking to accept new volunteers.
“It really takes a village to make this work,” Kile said. “Food shelves are not an easy thing to run. It takes a lot of human power. We have men that go out every day to different stores that donate to us: Almsted’s Fresh Market, Cub, Hy-Vee, Target. They go out, they get the food, they bring it in on a daily basis, then we have another crew that sorts through it, and another crew that packs it for distribution,” she added.
The food shelf delivers only by appointment.
Kile said clients can call for an appointment and then go to the site.
Upon arrival, the client is let into the vestibule where they notify staff they are there through an intercom system.
Once they make their order, the client then goes back to the car and waits.
Staff will organize the order, take it out in a cart to the curb and then step away.
The client then loads the car with their order and leaves.
The carts are sanitized after every use, Kile said.
The orders can be customized for each client, but the ability to do so depends upon the size of the family and whether the food shelf has the foodstuffs to do so.
“We have special packages that we’ve created if the family has kids,” Kile said. “It has special things for kids: the candy, the juice, the snacks, the energy bars, extra cereal.”
Clients are limited to a once-per-month visit and Kile said the distributions are designed as a supplement.
“We don’t give out enough for a month of food ... the food shelf is trying to supplement and help with their food bill,” she said.
She added that “this is a major change for the volunteers in making sure we use social distancing ... they are all relearning,” she said. “We’re here to give food away. We like to help people. That’s what it’s all about – the client.”
Info: Call 763-533-2836 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday evenings to make an appointment with a volunteer coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.