‘It has been my honor and pleasure to serve Crystal Section I,’ she said

Nancy LaRoche, the elected Crystal City Council member serving Section I, has announced that she will be resigning her seat at the end of February due to an unplanned career move and change of residence.

P209NW_LaRoche.jpeg

Nancy LaRoche

