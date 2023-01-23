BP26BNfood-plantain.JPG

Nadia Wotrang-Brown, owner of Nadia’s Jamaican Kitchen in Brooklyn Park, loads plantains into a fryer.

Nadia’s Jamaican Kitchen, located at 9590 Noble Parkway, recently opened its doors to business.

“Customers are showing up and they are loving the food, and we’re having repeat people coming back,” owner Nadia Wotrang-Brown said.

Nadia Wotrang-Brown and her son Tyler Brown pose for a photo in front of the service counter at Nadia’s Jamaican Kitchen.
Tyler Brown helps a customer at Nadia’s Jamaican Kitchen in Brooklyn Park. 
An order of house-made chips with salsa and guacamole. 
Nadia Wotrang-Brown holds a to-go order of Jamaican jerk chicken with red beans and rice.
Nadia Wotrang-Brown stirs a pan while her son Tyler Brown assists in the kitchen. 

