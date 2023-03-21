According to Brooklyn Park Police, more than 40 gunshots were fired near a restaurant in the early morning hours of March 18.

According to a Facebook post, the Brooklyn Park Police Department was dispatched at 12:04 a.m. on a weapons complaint at Tacos El Paraiso, at 8582 Edinburgh Center Dr.

