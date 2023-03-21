Community Editor
According to Brooklyn Park Police, more than 40 gunshots were fired near a restaurant in the early morning hours of March 18.
According to a Facebook post, the Brooklyn Park Police Department was dispatched at 12:04 a.m. on a weapons complaint at Tacos El Paraiso, at 8582 Edinburgh Center Dr.
Officers driving to the scene were alerted by dispatch that gunshots were reported near the restaurant.
Officers later recovered a handgun with an extended magazine and more than 40 spent shell casings at the scene.
As officers arrived on the scene, a witness gave a description of the suspect to police.
Officers found a suspect in a neighboring business. The suspect then fled officers on foot into the residential neighborhood near Logan and 85th Avenue North.
The Crystal Police Department provided support at the scene with a K9 unit.
Law enforcement soon found the suspect hidden in a shed and took the suspect into custody without further incident.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene of the crime.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
