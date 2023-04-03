The Minnesota Department of Transportation released the draft Scoping Decision Document for the potential Highway 252 and Interstate 94 reconstruction project on March 21, and is recommending either four- or six-lane freeway layouts as the models for continued study.
Reconstruction of the crash-prone roadway has been in consideration for many years, and a formal corridor study began for the project in 2017.
Since 2020, MnDOT has been developing a more rigorous federal Environmental Impact Statement document to guide what, if any, reconstruction work may occur in the corridor.
The project spans from Highway 610 to the north to I-94 and 4th Street in Minneapolis.
There are six intersections in the corridor that could be converted to new freeway-style interchanges as part of the project.
“With the scoping process that we’re at, we’re at the 50,000-foot level or higher,” said MnDOT West Area Manager Mark Lindenberg. “We’ve got a very thick marker on a thin map and we’re kind of drawing some lines.”
MnDOT officials presented the recommendations to the Brooklyn Park City Council on March 27, and were met with little resistance from council members.
And while MnDOT is expected to provide a similar report to the Brooklyn Center City Council on April 10, the city’s Highway 252 Safety Task Force spoke largely against the recommended reconstruction plans on March 27.
Once MnDOT finalizes the Scoping Decision Document, a smaller number of road configurations will be examined in greater detail in the Environmental Impact Statement. In that document, which is expected to be finalized in 2025, MnDOT will select a preferred reconstruction configuration.
Following this, final construction plans are anticipated in 2027, with construction moving ahead in 2028.
Draft recommendations
Lindenberg told the Brooklyn Park City Council that the goals for any reconstruction project on 252 will focus on improving vehicle safety, pedestrian walkability or bikeability, and vehicle mobility.
“The purpose of the Highway 252/I-94 Project is to improve the safe and reliable movement of people and goods across multiple modes and across Highway 252 and I-94 between Highway 610 and North 4th Street in Minneapolis,” Lindenberg said, quoting the project’s statement of purpose and need.
According to Justin Sebens, deputy project manager with SRF Consulting, project officials have considered a wide variety of potential project configurations, but eliminated those which did not meet the needs of the project.
Three freeway conversion options for 252 are being recommended for further study by MnDOT: a four-lane freeway with bus shoulders, a six-lane freeway with bus shoulders and a six-lane freeway with managed lanes.
Included in the project recommendations are five potential interchange options for the converted freeway. Each of the layout options is recommended to move ahead for further study.
Depending on the model, some existing interchanges could be closed, while others could be converted to the style of a tight diamond, split diamond or folded diamond.
BC Highway 252 Safety Task Force voices concerns
The Highway 252 Safety Task Force, an ad hoc committee recognized by the Brooklyn Center City Council in 2020, has often spoken against or raised questions regarding aspects of the potential reconstruction of the highway.
The Task Force, which says it rejects a no-build option for the highway, told the Brooklyn Center City Council that the four- and six-lane freeway options included in the document are likely to be less safe, have higher traffic volumes, worse public health impacts, and larger right-of-way impacts for homes and businesses than other options, such as a four-lane low-speed freeway.
David Mulla, a member of the Task Force and professor of soil and water resources at the University of Minnesota, said MnDOT has prioritized higher traffic volumes and speeds over safety in its recommendations.
With six-lane freeways, “this would be a doubling of traffic,” Mulla said. “This would really create a massive new influx of cars which would bring with them pollution, and noise, and other adverse things.”
Mulla said the Task Force favors a four-lane low-speed freeway over the options proposed by MnDOT.
As in the past, the Safety Task Force has taken issue with the idea of an interchange at 66th Avenue, arguing that the short distance between I-694 and 66 would violate MnDOT’s safety recommendations for distance between interchanges.
Likewise, the interchange location is near Brooklyn Center’s groundwater supply, and crashes between trucks carrying diesel or other dangerous substances could risk polluting the soil near the well, Mulla said.
The task force is concerned about potential right-of-way acquisition that will be required to construct freeway-style interchanges.
Past construction projects have a history of harming BIPOC communities, Mulla said, noting the impact of I-94 on St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood.
“We are the most diverse and disadvantaged communities in Minnesota,” Mulla said. “Don’t let MnDOT repeat its history of taking advantage of these people.”
Mayor April Graves said she has questioned MnDOT on the issues brought forward by the task force.
“I actually specifically asked them about putting some of the alternatives back into that process, so I’ll be following up on that request,” she said.
Council Member Marquita Butler said it “baffles” her that the Task Force continues to meet resistance from outside agencies. “We’ll definitely continue to push back on MnDOT,” she said.
Council Member Dan Jerzak said he wanted to hear from all involved parties before taking a stance on the project, but that he has some “very direct questions for MnDOT and I’m not shy about asking them.”
Council Member Teneshia Kragness said she was concerned about potential losses to the city’s tax base if housing or businesses have to be moved due to reconstruction work.
Brooklyn Park response
The Brooklyn Park City Council did not express the variety of concerns voiced by Brooklyn Center residents during the MnDOT presentation.
Mayor Hollies Winston, however, said Brooklyn Park residents are concerned about potential displacement due to construction, especially near the interchange at 85th Avenue.
“That doesn’t mean that the project doesn’t need to go forward, but I think just to help people better understand how it’s going to affect how the city actually looks and potentially some of those businesses and homes,” he said.
MnDOT does not expect to be able to fully address right-of-way concerns until 2024 or 2025, Lindenberg said.
Comment period
MnDOT is accepting public comments on the draft Scoping Decision Document through May 19.
As part of that comment period, an in-person open house will be hosted from 4:30-7 pm. at Discover Church, 1400 81 Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, on April 18.
A virtual open house will be hosted April 27.
MnDOT will also host pop-up events and will door-knock at potentially impacted properties before the comment period closes.
Comments can be submitted through MnDOT’s website at http://tiny.cc/252Comment.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.