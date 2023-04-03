BP06NW252.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

A pedestrian crosses the bridge at the intersection between Highway 252 and 85th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota Department of Transportation released the draft Scoping Decision Document for the potential Highway 252 and Interstate 94 reconstruction project on March 21, and is recommending either four- or six-lane freeway layouts as the recommended models for continued study.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation released the draft Scoping Decision Document for the potential Highway 252 and Interstate 94 reconstruction project on March 21, and is recommending either four- or six-lane freeway layouts as the models for continued study.

Reconstruction of the crash-prone roadway has been in consideration for many years, and a formal corridor study began for the project in 2017.

BP06NW252 - 2.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

An overhead view of northbound Highway 252 near 85th Avenue North.
BP06NW252 - 3.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

The view southbound on Highway 252 at 85th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park.
BP06NW252 - 4.JPG

(SUBMITTED GRAPHIC)

A street-view rendering of potential four- to six-lane freeway layouts for Highway 252.
BP06NW252- 5.JPG

(SUBMITTED GRAPHIC)

A graphic rendering shows intersections in the Highway 252 corridor.

