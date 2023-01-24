A Minneapolis man was charged criminally after leading law enforcement on a wrong-way highway chase and carjacking in Brooklyn Center.
Law enforcement deployed PIT maneuvers and less-lethal rounds before arresting the suspect.
According to the criminal complaint, Shawn Sunt, 27, was charged with first degree aggravated robbery following the incident.
He was booked in the Hennepin County Jail where he remains in custody.
His bail was set at $100,000, according to the jail roster.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 19, the Minnesota State Patrol was engaged in a chase with a stolen vehicle on highways 694 and 252.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department was alerted to the chase, during which the suspect, later identified as Sunt, was driving the wrong way in traffic on several highways.
According to a Brooklyn Center Police Department Facebook post, Brooklyn Center officers were not initially involved in the chase.
The chase exited the highway and headed onto city streets when law enforcement terminated the pursuit.
As Brooklyn Center officers canvassed the city to search of the vehicle, it was observed driving back into oncoming traffic on the highway. As he reentered the highway, Sunt nearly crashed into a Hennepin County Sheriff squad car, according to Brooklyn Center Police.
The vehicle was seen on traffic cameras exiting the highway near Brooklyn Boulevard and Lilac Drive North.
Sunt crashed the vehicle and fled on foot near Lilac Drive and 50th Avenue North in Brooklyn Center, where police recovered the vehicle.
Police dispatch located Sunt on traffic cameras running on foot through a residential backyard.
He then ran into the parking lot at Cass Precision Machning, at 4800 Lilac Drive. N. While in the parking lot, Sunt allegedly approached a vehicle where a victim was taking a break from work.
Sunt asked the victim to drive him out of the area. When the victim refused, Sunt brandished an apparent handgun and pointed it at the victim's left temple.
The victim exited the vehicle. Sunt then stole the vehicle and used it to flee the scene.
According to Brooklyn Center Police, Sunt was intercepted by a Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputy as he drove near the rear of an apartment complex on the 3500 block of 47th Avenue North.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputy disabled the vehicle using a PIT maneuver and it became stuck in a snowbank.
Sunt refused to cooperate with law enforcement for an “extensive period of time,” according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Officers fired two less-lethal 40mm rounds at the driver's window “in an attempt to make verbal contact with the driver,” the Facebook post reads. “Soon after the deployment of the 40 m.m. foam rounds, the suspect opened the driver's door and surrendered.”
Officers recovered a replica firearm from inside the stolen vehicle.
A large police presence remained at the scene for approximately one hour after the incident.
Court documents show that Sunt has previous convictions for domestic assault, felony sexual assault, fleeing police officers, fraud, property damage, drug possession, first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon, possession of counterfeit currency, theft, possession of metal knuckles/switch blade, felon in possession of a tear gas compound and felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
