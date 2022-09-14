A Minneapolis man is facing several criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in Brooklyn Park on Aug. 26.
Kevin Dixon, 42, was charged with reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon within city limits, possession of a pistol without a permit and felon in possession of a firearm after allegedly firing a handgun in a school zone.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police officers were on patrol in the area of Zane Avenue and 69th Avenue North when they heard gunshots south of their location.
Responding officers witnessed a man, later identified as Dixon, riding a bicycle “swiftly” away from the location of the shots. Officers attempted to stop Dixon using their vehicle lights and verbal commands, but Dixon continued biking until he arrived in a parking lot of Eden Park Apartments.
Officers detained Dixon and searched him, finding a pistol, ammunition, magazine and loose ammunition.
Officers placed Dixon in a squad car, where he “spontaneously stated that he was only shooting to test his new gun,” according to the criminal complaint.
Once officers read Dixon his Miranda Rights, he told them he had been on the bridge over I-694 when he fired the gun. He told officers that he only fired his gun in the air, and not in the direction of any person.
When canvassing the area, officers located three spent shell casings and an apparent bullet fragment in the same caliber as the pistol in Dixon’s possession.
Dixon has previous felony convictions for motor vehicle theft and dangerous drug possession in Illinois and is disqualified from possession of firearms or ammunition.
When speaking with officers, Dixon “acknowledged that what he did was illegal and that he knew he should not have a firearm. (Dixon) reported he only recently purchased the gun and wanted to see if it worked, so he shot it,” the criminal complaint said.
According to the complaint, “it should be noted that the Zane Avenue bridge over the interstate is located within one block of North View Middle School, Excell Academy for Higher Learning and Fair Oaks Elementary.”
