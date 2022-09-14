A Minneapolis man is facing several criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in Brooklyn Park on Aug. 26.

Kevin Dixon, 42, was charged with reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon within city limits, possession of a pistol without a permit and felon in possession of a firearm after allegedly firing a handgun in a school zone.

