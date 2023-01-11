The $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden Dec. 23 includes millions in investment for local projects.
Huntington Place, the second largest apartment complex in the Twin Cities, was allocated $4 million in the bill.
Hennepin Technical College was awarded $2 million for the purchase of law enforcement training equipment.
In Brooklyn Park, $874,400 was allocated to the construction of a trail along Zane Avenue between 63rd Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard.
Meanwhile, the Highway 610 extension project was awarded $2.75 million.
Huntington Place
A spokesperson for nonprofit developer Aeon, owner of Huntington Place Apartments, said the organization applied for the $4 million “to add community spaces and make ADA compliance updates at each of the five buildings on the property.”
Built in 1969, the complex has 834 one-bedroom apartment units.
“(The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) will administer the funding, and reimburse Aeon as work is completed,” the spokesperson said. “We are awaiting more details about when contracts will be finalized and funds will be available. We understand that might be a few months yet. We will not be able to start the work until contracts are finalized.”
Kim Berggren, director of community development for Brooklyn Park, said the city is “pleased Huntington Place got the award because our understanding is the funds will be used to improve livability for the residents.”
Aeon purchased the property from the former management company Dominium in 2020 for approximately $90 million, pledging to keep rents affordable.
Brooklyn Park gave Aeon a $5 million loan for capital improvements at the property at the time of purchase.
The complex has at times experienced high rates of crime in recent years.
The city fined Aeon over $10,000 this summer after missing deadlines to address code violations at the property, and the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission recommended the city adopt a new set of policies for the complex after hearing complaints of slow unit repairs and poor living conditions.
Rep. Dean Phillips and Sen. Amy Klobuchar both supported funding the project.
“This is an exciting win for a property with decades of neglect,” an Aeon spokesperson said. “We are so grateful to Congressman Dean Phillips and Senator Amy Klobuchar for their support.”
Aeon’s spokesperson cautioned that additional funds will be needed to continue upgrading the property.
“Aeon estimates that it will take up to $150 million to make all the improvements needed at Huntington Place,” the spokesperson said. “This $4 million is a great forward step, but there is still much work ahead of us. Aeon is seeking new financing partners and funding sources to support this work.”
Highway 610
Of regional interest is the $2.75 million allocation to Maple Grove for the Highway 610 extension project.
“The project will improve regional mobility and roadway safety with the construction of the Highway 610 segment that will connect the existing County Road 30 to Trunk Highway 610 via bridges over Interstate 94,” reads the funding request. “The project will also complete the unfinished system interchange at I-94 and TH 610, improve traffic capacity along I-94 by adding auxiliary lanes between TH 610 and Maple Grove Parkway, and upgrade/realign Hennepin County CSAH 30 to provide reliable and direct access to both I-94 and TH 610.”
On its east end, Highway 610 connects with U.S. Highway 10 in Blaine.
It has notable connections with Highway 252 and U.S. Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park, before terminating at the junction with I-94 and U.S. 52 in Maple Grove.
The I-94 connection on the highway opened in 2016.
Hennepin Tech
The $2 million allocated to Hennepin Tech is part of a collaborative with Alexandria Technical and Community College “to purchase advanced law enforcement training equipment capable of maximizing instructional value through the use of real-time, scenario-based instructional review,” according to the financial request.
“This would enable pre-service training of culturally competent entry-level peace officers capable of properly handling situations of various stress- and threat-levels with intentional, real-life, scenario-based training as well as continuous education through in-service training for experienced peace officers with the focus of being culturally competent in a variety of intentional, real-life scenarios.”
According to a Hennepin Tech spokesperson, the two colleges plan to equally split the funds.
Hennepin Tech plans to use the funds to purchase squad cars and police radios for training exercises.
“Hennepin Technical College and Alexandria Technical and Community College are committed to providing Minnesota with culturally competent peace officers who have successfully completed exceptional training,” said Joy Bodin, interim president of Hennepin Tech. “ Our long-standing partnership has created flagship programs in urban and rural communities resulting in a highly trained workforce which has had a positive economic impact throughout the state, region and nation.
“We are grateful to Representative Phillips and Senator Klobuchar for providing this important funding to our peace officer programs. The investment will allow public safety students to use state-of-the-art equipment as they learn and practice essential de-escalation and communications techniques.”
Trail
The city of Brooklyn Park requested and later received $874,400 for trail construction along Zane Avenue.
“This project supports the survey, design and construction of an 8-foot-wide bituminous trail along the east side of Zane Avenue,” reads the funding request submitted by Phillips. “The project will include ADA compliant pedestrian ramps and refreshed crosswalks, where necessary, and the installation of a rectangular rapid flashing beacon where the city’s Shingle Creek Trail crosses Zane Avenue and connects into the proposed trail.”
The wider trail would replace a narrow stretch of sidewalk already alongside Zane.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.