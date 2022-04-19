The Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County released the new recommended route for the Bottineau Blue Line April 18.
The light rail project is planned to connect downtown Minneapolis with the northwest suburbs, with stops in Minneapolis, Crystal, Robbsindale and Brooklyn Park.
The new recommended route is proposed to run primarily on West Broadway in Minneapolis, County Road 81 in Crystal and Robbinsdale, and West Broadway in Brooklyn Park, terminating near the Target North Campus at Oak Grove Parkway.
Originally, eight miles of the 13 mile-long light rail line was designed to co-locate with Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight rail within the railroad's right-of-way.
BNSF refused to negotiate with the project on right-of-way usage in Jan. 2018.
The BLRT project office announced plans to redesign the LRT route in summer 2020, and has been working on the design since then.
“The METRO Blue Line Extension is an essential part of our region’s transit infrastructure,” said Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle in a press release. “The route is not without its challenges, but I sincerely believe they are not insurmountable. When complete, the METRO Blue Line Extension will be an investment our community can be proud of.”
Previously, the project office was considering a route along Lowry Avenue, as well as the West Broadway route as potential routes in Minneapolis.
The recommended West Broadway route heads north from the Target Field transit station on 7th Street, before continuing north on Lyndale Avenue. The route then heads northbound on West Broadway to connect with County Road 81 in Robbinsdale.
The now-rejected Lowry route would have traveled north on 10th Avenue North and Washington Avenue before heading west on Lowry Avenue and connecting with County Road 81.
When assessing route options, the project office deemed the West Broadway route as the more beneficial route for support of community development goals and regional equity work.
“The new proposed route for the Blue Line Extension Light Rail project will bring transformational benefits to residents from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park,” said Irene Fernando, Hennepin County District 2 Commissioner and chair of the Regional Railroad Authority. “The communities served by the proposed route are transit-reliant and racially diverse and have experienced historical disinvestment. The proposed route will connect students to education, workers to jobs, patients to healthcare, and families to resources, while connecting the corridor to the broader transit network. This project will ignite economic development for small businesses, result in more affordable housing options, increase access to educational opportunities, and build wealth for working families.”
From south to north, LRT stations are planned at Target Field, Plymouth Avenue, Emerson and Freemont Avenues, Penn Avenue, North Memorial Health Hospital, downtown Robbinsdale, Bass Lake Road, 63rd Avenue, Brooklyn Boulevard, 85th Avenue, 93rd Avenue and Oak Grove Parkway.
“The benefits of this project exceed the obvious,” said Jeff Lunde, Hennepin County District 1 Commissioner and former Mayor of Brooklyn Park. “We will be making infrastructure improvements that help all modes of transportation, upgrading utilities, and addressing environmental injustices all along the corridor. With one project, we are transforming peoples’ access as well as the livability within their surroundings. We are also transforming employers’ abilities to get staff onsite, which is gaining in importance as people return to workplaces.”
Several more years of planning work are expected before before construction could become a reality.
In the next four years, the project office expects to undertake environmental review for the route, seek municipal consent from the cities along the route, continue station area planning and develop construction plans.
Following this, the project office aims to obtain a full funding grant agreement with the Federal Transit Administration and begin construction.
The goal is to open the line for service in 2028.
The project office will be accepting community comments on the route through May 18.
Comments can be submitted thorough the project website interactive map at tinyurl.com/3zzwhkyr, by email to Kjerstin.Yager@metrotransit.org, by mail through the comment form in the report document, or through a web survey.
Community meetings
The Bottineau Blue Line project office will host a series of in-person and virtual meetings between April 26 and May 5.
The meetings will be hosted:
• Tuesday, April 26: 5-7 p.m. at Episcopal Church in Minnesota, 1101 West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis
• Wednesday, April 27: 5-7 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 West Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale
• Thursday, April 28: 5:30-7 p.m. via Webex (access at bit.ly/38Z2fRz)
• Tuesday, May 3: 5-7 p.m., at the Brooklyn Park Library, Mississippi River Room, 8500 West Broadway Ave., Brooklyn Park
• Tuesday, May 3: 12-1 p.m. via Webex (access at bit.ly/3EjBzpV)
• Thursday, May 5: 5-7 p.m., at the Crystal Community Center, Forest Room, 4800 Douglas Dr. N, Crystal
Virtual meetings may also be joined by phone. To join, call +1-415-655-0003 at the scheduled meeting time and key access code 2487 586 2018.
Meetings will include a presentation on the route recommendation, a question and answer portion, and a time to submit feedback.
For more information, visit bluelineext.org.
