The Hennepin County Medcial Examiner’s Office recently identified a Brooklyn Center man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sept. 19.

Diodoro Salgado, 64, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North.

