The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified a man who was killed in Brooklyn Center in a motorcycle crash after allegedly traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-94.

Caylin James-Svendahl, 31, died at 6:11 p.m. on Aug. 21 near the interchange at Highway 694 and Highway 252.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments