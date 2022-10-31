The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified a man who was killed in Brooklyn Center in a motorcycle crash after allegedly traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-94.
Caylin James-Svendahl, 31, died at 6:11 p.m. on Aug. 21 near the interchange at Highway 694 and Highway 252.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a state trooper observed James-Svendahl, a South Saint Paul resident, riding a Harley Davidson Road-Glide motorcycle traveling “107 (miles per hour) and attempted to make a traffic stop northbound on Interstate 94.”
The trooper turned on their emergency lights and sirens, but James-Svendahl allegedly did not stop.
“The driver fled from the trooper and attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 at a high rate of speed,” the Minnesota State Patrol incident report states. “The Harley Davidson crossed traffic and was struck by an eastbound Mazda CX5. The rider was ejected.”
James-Svendahl died at the scene. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death an accident caused by multiple blunt force injuries.
The 52-year-old driver of the Mazda CX-5 sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics and Hennepin County Fire and Rescue assisted in the response at the scene of the crash.
