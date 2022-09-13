The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office recently identified Hassan Mohamed, 37, as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in early August.

The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 3, on the 3100 block of 31st Avenue South in Minneapolis.

