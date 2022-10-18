BP12NWvote3.jpg

Two candidates are running for House District 38B in the upcoming November Election: Republican Robert Marvin and Democrat Samantha Vang.

The Sun Post asked each candidate to provide their biographical information and respond to a questionnaire.

BP20COhd38b-marvin.JPG

Robert Marvin
BP20COhd38b-vang.jpg

Samantha Vang

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments