Two candidates are running for House District 38B in the upcoming November Election: Republican Robert Marvin and Democrat Samantha Vang.
The Sun Post asked each candidate to provide their biographical information and respond to a questionnaire.
Their responses follow, and may have been edited for length or clarity.
Robert Marvin
Address: 4711 Twin Lake Ave, Brooklyn Center
Education: Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Occupation: Electrical Engineering
Community involvement: Church, Cub Scouts/ Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement, mentoring, Brooklyn Center Charter Commission, I’m president of two associations and leader for my neighborhood area.
Contact information: 763-535-5498 / robert@rjmarvin.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Public safety, jobs, and education are all top issues.
1) Getting tougher on crime and ‘nipping juvenile crime in the bud’ so we’re not creating life long criminals who end up in jail. Giving youth opportunity, role models, inspiration, faith, and mentorship is critical.
2) Reduce burdens on our people and business such that we promote growth, development, more jobs, and amenities such as dining, shopping and other business services.
3) Our kids are our future, and we need to better prepare them for success with great schools, school choice, and options.
4) I would fight for better treatment of Brooklyn Center & Brooklyn Park. It is not okay for the DFL leadership to say they are working against Brooklyn Center. We need our fair share of the best opportunities and making sure other areas are doing their fair share meeting goals as well.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I try to be approachable and a good listener. I talk with large numbers of people every week and try to actively listen, engage, and understand them. We can really accomplish a lot if we set aside pre-conceptions and hear each other. Even with the most controversial issues, typically we can get a great deal of agreement on things pretty quickly and accomplish a lot towards resolving the balance of the issues as well.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I would return the bulk- if not all of it. I believe the people are better at judging what is good for them than the government ever is. I would also want to reduce the high tax burdens that led to this surplus so we don’t keep on seeing this or bloating government spending further. We need to lean up our government – we can’t make it even more wasteful. The burdens on regular working folks need to be reduced. And we need to be promoting growth and opportunities for all. This will help fund social services and safety nets better for those who actually do need them – and will also help our people become more independent and need these services less.
Samantha Vang
Address: 6848 Lee Ave. N., P.O. Box 29674 Brooklyn Center
Education: B.A. in Political Science and Communication Studies at Gustavus Adolphus College
Occupation: Housing advocate
Community involvement: (omitted)
Contact information: info@samanthavang.org, 763-560-1485
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
I will continue to advocate for more funding to our schools so teachers are better paid, and schools can hire more support staff to serve our students to be college-ready and for real world experience. The pandemic exacerbated the mental health gaps in our state and I’m proud to pass legislation to increase access to mental health providers and to better reflect the population it needs to serve. Yet, there is still much more work to be done to eliminate barriers to support communities to getting the mental health support they need.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Yes, I have worked to bring bi-partisan agreement on issues ranging from mental health to public safety. As the only divided legislature in the country, my terms in office have passed legislation with bi-partisanship support.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
As we recover from the pandemic, we should continue to address the everyday challenges of Minnesotans – from housing to building economic security and supporting seniors on fixed incomes. As we look to the future, we must continue to invest in our students in the classroom and in higher education as well as bringing climate change solutions to the table.
