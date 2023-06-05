On a sunny May 25 in Eagan, union demonstrators hold signs and march up and down the street outside of Lunds & Byerlys. Union 663 is in the process of negotiating with the company to ensure workers have fair contracts. At this time, Lunds & Byerlys has proposed requiring staff to opt in to a new health plan, but workers want to stay on the old plan.
Demonstrators hold picket signs and shout. Shoppers at the Lunds & Byerlys in Eagan on May 25 were greeted by workers from 22 different store locations protesting the newly proposed healthcare Lunds & Byerlys healthcare plan.
Workers gather on May 26 at the Lunds & Byerlys in Golden Valley. Inquisitive shoppers were given a piece of paper explaining the issue: Union 663 is struggling to negotiate a contract with Lunds & Byerlys.
Employees of 22 different Lunds & Byerlys locations march with signs at the store in Golden Valley on May 26. Those present marched to represent ongoing negotiations between their union and Lunds & Byerlys, chiefly over a disagreement over the workers’ health plan.
On a sunny May 25 in Eagan, union demonstrators hold signs and march up and down the street outside of Lunds & Byerlys. Union 663 is in the process of negotiating with the company to ensure workers have fair contracts. At this time, Lunds & Byerlys has proposed requiring staff to opt in to a new health plan, but workers want to stay on the old plan.
Demonstrators hold picket signs and shout. Shoppers at the Lunds & Byerlys in Eagan on May 25 were greeted by workers from 22 different store locations protesting the newly proposed healthcare Lunds & Byerlys healthcare plan.
Workers gather on May 26 at the Lunds & Byerlys in Golden Valley. Inquisitive shoppers were given a piece of paper explaining the issue: Union 663 is struggling to negotiate a contract with Lunds & Byerlys.
Employees of 22 different Lunds & Byerlys locations march with signs at the store in Golden Valley on May 26. Those present marched to represent ongoing negotiations between their union and Lunds & Byerlys, chiefly over a disagreement over the workers’ health plan.
Yellow signs read “Hands off our health care,” or “Respect us. Protect us. Pay us.” People from the Local 663 branch of United Food and Commercial Workers walked up and down the road calling out to cars, striking five-gallon buckets and talking to each other.
The Lunds & Byerlys union organized two days of peaceful demonstrations, first at the Eagan location May 25 and then at the Golden Valley location the following day. These locations were picked because they are both very busy, and the grocery store chain employees from 22 stores that gathered wanted to be seen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.