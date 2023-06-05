Yellow signs read “Hands off our health care,” or “Respect us. Protect us. Pay us.” People from the Local 663 branch of United Food and Commercial Workers walked up and down the road calling out to cars, striking five-gallon buckets and talking to each other.

The Lunds & Byerlys union organized two days of peaceful demonstrations, first at the Eagan location May 25 and then at the Golden Valley location the following day. These locations were picked because they are both very busy, and the grocery store chain employees from 22 stores that gathered wanted to be seen.

